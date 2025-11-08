Angry Texas Tech LB Calls Out Committee Over Long-Standing College Football Problem

Every year, someone’s unhappy with the playoff rankings, and this time it’s a Texas Tech linebacker. The SEC leads the way with nine teams on the list, followed by the Big Ten with seven and the ACC with five, whereas the Big 12 has just three teams. Sure, BYU, Texas Tech, and Utah deserve a spot in the rankings. But what about the Big 12 teams that match the same caliber and records of SEC and Big 10 teams, yet keep on getting snubbed? That’s precisely what “conference bias” did to other teams.

The moment the playoff committee released its first-ever rankings of the season, disagreements emerged. Big 12 teams like TCU, which went 6-2, just like the Washington Huskies, didn’t make the playoff ranks. That’s exactly what Red Raiders LB Jacob Rodriguez is pointing at in Outta Pocket with RGIII. “Not having a player perspective that you guys see, that’s a problem. Conference bias, 12. I think there are so many, so many good teams that are getting passed up on just because of the logo that they play for. I think that’s probably the biggest thing,” he said.

Well, that makes sense, as despite going in undefeated this season, BYU is in the no. 7 position. Whereas SEC teams like Alabama and Georgia are ranked ahead of them despite each having one loss. What’s interesting is that the Cougars’ record matches Ohio State’s 8-0 record. Even so, they’re obviously the reigning champions and a strong contender in the Big 10. “And then next year, with the PAC 12 being the PAC 12, I think there’s going to be a lot of people looking down on it, and just all across the board. I think there’s definitely conference bias,” Rodriguez added.

Let’s not forget that the same thing happened to Florida State back in 2023. The team went 13-0 in the season but couldn’t make it to the playoffs because bigger teams took over. Likewise, Michigan went in with a 13-0 record. Washington was also 13-0. The Texas Longhorns and Alabama were both 12-1, but despite that, the Seminoles were judged based on their conference, not the dominance they showed on the field. What’s worse is that they were No. 4 the previous week before the final CFP rankings. Yet, Texas and Alabama jumped right in without even holding the top 6 position.

Now, looking at the rankings, the SEC has the highest chance of getting three or more teams in the finals. So, it’s pretty clear what Rodriguez tried to convey. With conference bias, Rodriguez remains focused on his growth with Texas Tech.

Jacob Rodriguez’s rise through NIL

Jacob Rodriguez has become one of the nation’s top linebackers for the Red Raiders this year despite starting as a quarterback at another Power Five school. This guy dominates the Big 12, leading with seven forced fumbles, ranked 5th in total tackles (77), and 8th in tackles for loss (8.5). His presence is the reason behind Texas Tech’s explosive defense, which leads the country in rushing yards allowed with an average of just 74.6 yards per game.

But it wasn’t that straightforward for him. During an appearance on Robert Griffin III’s “Outta Pocket” podcast, Rodriguez explained how NIL opportunities made his journey possible, for he once slept on the floor of his brother’s apartment.

“I actually had to take a loan out to pay some bills and pay for my books and stuff to be able to play football. I slept on the ground in my brother’s apartment for a whole semester when I got here. And I was just trying to make it through. That was the biggest blessing with NIL: being able to support everybody and being able to only have to focus on football and not having to go get a job and focus on being the best student-athlete like me,” he said.

Now, Texas Tech has become a massive investment hub with an estimated $55 million in shared revenue, including $20.5 million in direct NIL payments. Rodriguez’s success is a prime example of how NIL has enabled players to pursue their dreams. Now that ESPN is returning to Lubbock for the first time in 17 years, it will be interesting to see if Rodriguez takes down BYU.