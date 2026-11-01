Another Blonde Ole Miss Fan Goes Viral Moments Before Trinidad Chambliss Touchdown

Crowd shots do not seem to stop going viral on social media during Ole Miss game days. An ABC cameraman panned to a fan in the stands early in the fourth quarter against Auburn, and the clip was circulating fast before the Rebels finished a 45-15 win. It landed two plays before Trinidad Chambliss threw a touchdown.

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This is becoming a pattern for Ole Miss games. Sara Smith went viral in the September 6 opener against Louisville, holding her phone overhead as the Cardinals scored. Three weeks later, an ABC cameraman drew accusations of lingering on a fan in the stands during Florida’s 52-28 win.

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“The cameraman doing his job and finding the most attractive white blonde for the nation to see on national TV during the Ole Miss vs Auburn game,” An X handle by the name MAGA Elvis captioned a video on X. The video showed a fan in a light-blue top waving a rag with one arm while others in light blue stand behind her, showing a Saturday crowd shot from a noon kickoff in Oxford.

The shot came two plays before Chambliss hit Caleb Cunningham for a six-yard touchdown, and Ole Miss was already up 24-15. The Rebels were close to putting it away, and the broadcast was cutting to the stands instead of the field.

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TV directors constantly look for these crowd shots to keep fans engaged during stoppages. For major networks like ABC and ESPN, panning to reactions in the stands is a standard broadcast trick to build atmosphere, especially when a game feels like a blowout or momentum slows down. But when a camera zeroes in on the same fan profile game after game, social media turns a routine production cut into a trending topic.

Auburn had cut it to 17-15 on a Byrum Brown touchdown run, and Alex Golesh went for two and missed. Chambliss answered with a 26-yard touchdown run late in the third. Shekai Mills-Knight opened the fourth with a 10-yard run. Chambliss got a first down with his legs, and the drive covered 72 yards in 11 plays. Cunningham’s score made it 31-15 with 12:33 left.

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“So they came back in the second half and responded, but I thought it was a combination of early down success in the run game to get them behind the chains and then more importantly, the efficiency of us on offense,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said, according to Evelyn Van Pelt of RebelWalk.

“And I think they felt like, look, man, if we don’t extend the drive and we don’t score points, like their offense is going to score, and I think they get a little pass happy. So I think they threw it a lot more than the anticipation coming into it.”

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It did not look like that early. It was 14-9 at halftime, as Chambliss threw a first-half pick to AnQuon Fegans, and an Auburn extra point got blocked. After Cunningham’s score, the Rebels hit a 28-yard touchdown pass to Horatio Fields and a 17-yard touchdown run from backup Deuce Knight, who was facing his former team.

Ole Miss scored the final 28 points, outgained Auburn 487-312 and rushed for 224 yards to Auburn’s 63. The Rebels were 13-for-16 on third down. Chambliss finished 22-of-34 for 263 yards and two touchdowns, with 65 rushing yards and another score.

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Mills-Knight got 16 carries for 71 yards with Kewan Lacy out, and he had 12 career carries coming in. Ole Miss (6-2, 4-2 SEC) has won 16 straight at home and three in a row over Auburn (4-4, 2-4). The Tigers host Arkansas next.

Georgia comes to Oxford next Saturday on November 7. If the camera finds another fan in the stands against a top-three Georgia team, the internet will notice before the Rebels do.