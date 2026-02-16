Nebraska QB Dilemma Draws Verdict as Matt Rhule Learns Consequence of Making Wrong Call

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Akron at Nebraska Sep 6, 2025 Lincoln, Nebraska, USA Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule arrives with the team before a game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Lincoln Memorial Stadium Nebraska USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDylanxWidgerx 20250906_jhp_oz8_0253

‘Matt Rhule’s frantic response to losing QB Dylan Raiola has created a new, high-stakes dilemma in Nebraska. Nebraska added UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea and in-state player Daniel Kaelin from the Virginia Cavaliers. However, the Huskers already had an in-house successor to Raiola. So, the most obvious question is, who would be the QB1 next season? Josh Pate isn’t leaning towards the obvious choice.

“He [Colandrea] comes in, and they really, really fell in love with him,” Josh Pate said on the February 16 episode of his show. “Now, partly because they have to love him. He has to be the guy. This has to work out because candidly, I know TJ Lateef stepped up last year. I know Daniel Kaelin’s still there. I think for them to maximize any kind of potential as a team this year, it’s probably going to have to be old AC there.”

However, the schedule may end up helping the Nebraska head coach. The Huskers have a favorable start to their 2026 campaign.

“If we can go that far as to use initials in February, I think it’s got to be him [Colandrea]. And if you think about the opening they have to their season—Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, Michigan State, and Maryland—they don’t play, in all likelihood, I guess, they don’t play a ranked opponent until Indiana comes in there, and that’s in the second week of October. So, there’s time,” Pate further added.

However, the decision has to be made in that initial run of games. After Indiana, the Huskers face Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Not an ideal lineup of teams that anyone would want to face during an experimental period.

Another possible issue is that if Rhule does not choose the right quarterback early, he may have to make a switch later in the season. If that quarterback is again TJ Lateef, the program will have the advantage of his familiarity with the situation. The QB replaced Raiola as the starter last year. Although it was due to an injury.

As spring practices begin for the Huskers, Matt Rhule will have his eyes closely on who to pick as the offensive playmaker.

TJ Lateef or Anthony Colandrea? Who fits Matt Rhule’s plans better?

TJ Lateef stepped up for the Huskers last season after Raiola suffered a broken fibula and was ruled out for the year. Many believed he would be the next quarterback to lead the Cornhuskers. Despite limited playing time, Lateef had a 60.2% completion rate, accumulating 904 passing yards and five touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback gives Rhule dynamic options with his mobility.

However, 2025’s Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, Anthony Colandrea, had an outstanding season with the Rebels, throwing for 3,459 yards, completing 65.9 percent of his passes, and recording 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for 649 yards on 127 carries and scored 10 touchdowns. As a true dual-threat quarterback, Colandrea is not afraid to make plays and brings high energy to the field. Moreover, you don’t bring in that kind of production from the portal without giving serious consideration to him as a starter.

Then there’s Daniel Kaelin, who is Rhule’s unexpected asset. After being unable to break into the team, Kaelin left the Huskers to play for the Virginia Cavaliers, where he posted a 57.7 throw completion rate for 339 yards and scored one touchdown.