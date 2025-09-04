James Franklin’s OL Clears Feelings on New PSU Role With a Major Injury Update

Penn State’s season opener carried more than just the promise of new beginnings. It marked the return of a determined offensive tackle. Last season, he endured a tough right knee injury that sidelined him for critical games and tested his resilience. But in the 2025 season opener against Nevada at Beaver Stadium, Anthony Donkoh was back on the field, proving that the long rehab and hard work paid off. And not only did Donkoh play, but he also made the transition from right tackle to right guard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s a new role that Coach James Franklin and the staff entrusted him with to get the best five linemen on the field. Donkoh didn’t shy away from talking about the challenge and excitement that came with stepping into this new position during his first game back after injury. In an interview with Nittany Lions reporters, he opened up about how it felt to be back in the thick of things and adapt to his fresh responsibilities. “Is it tougher physically getting back out there or mentally coming back from the injury?” A reporter asks Donkoh.

“I would say physically,” Donkoh said. “Because like practice in the games is a little different because of how like everything is going and stuff like practice is scripted and stuff like that. So, like, just being able to get back to how games are usually run. So we can go out, have a 13 13-play drive going inside my defense. A huge stop, and we’re back out there again.” Donkoh was a workhorse against Nevada. Logging the full 50 snaps, he showed he was ready to battle from start to finish. Donkoh shared the field almost equally with fellow linemen like Nick Dawkins and Drew Shelton. They even played all 50 snaps.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And guess what? He loves it. “I love both. So when I was told that, I had to play both, I wasn’t upset about it. I’m still going to continue to embrace that role,” Donkoh said when he was asked about his roles. “Being inside is fun because I can be able to use my length more. Being outside is fun because I can be able to use my athleticism a little more.”

Guards face fierce battles in tight quarters, fighting off powerful defensive tackles and blitzing linebackers. Being inside means engaging in a lot of hand-to-hand combat. For Donkoh, his reach is an asset. It allows him to punch early and control the line of scrimmage more effectively. Although there were a few wrinkles there. “For me personally, there were times that I wasn’t really having my hands inside,” Donkoh said. “So my big emphasis this week was being able to have my hands inside, to be able to drive people off the ball a little bit more, and other guys had other goals.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the flip side, lining up outside as a tackle is like opening up the playbook for a different set of skills. Tackles need quick feet, agility, and athleticism to handle speed rushers coming off the edge who try to beat them around the corner. The redshirt freshman knows he can do more. And that drive for improvement is exactly the fire the Nittany Lions need on their offensive line.

AD

Penn State’s defensive edge sharpened

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After Anthony Donkoh’s hard-fought return from the sidelines, Penn State head coach James Franklin is now ready to roll the dice and give the green light to another key player—Zion Tracy. He will be seeing game time for the Week 2 showdown against FIU. “He’s ready to go,” Franklin said during Wednesday’s media availability. “He practiced all week long, including Sunday. So we’re anticipating him getting ready to go.”

Tracy missed the season opener against Nevada as a precaution after dealing with some injury concerns. But now he has been back in practice all week, leading up to the upcoming game. Franklin emphasized that Zion has been practicing fully, including Sunday sessions, showing the kind of consistency and commitment needed to get back into playing shape.

As a sophomore, Tracy made four starts and played in 16 games. He made a mark all over the defensive stat sheet. The cautious approach to Tracy’s injury reflects the coaching staff’s priority to ensure he’s 100% ready and won’t be rushed back too soon. The team expects Tracy to contribute not only in coverage but also on special teams. Because that’s where he’s been a legitimate playmaker.