Who Are Anthony Holmes Jr’s Parents? All About Anthony Holmes Sr. and Carlisha Holmes

A new star has emerged for the Red Raiders in the form of Anthony Holmes Jr. He’s been a key contributor to the Texas Tech defense this season, recording 29 total tackles and helping the team climb to second place in the Big 12. His standout performances have drawn plenty of attention, sparking curiosity about his life beyond the field. Let’s take a closer look at his childhood and meet the people who first set him on his path to football.

Who are Anthony Holmes Jr.’s parents?

Football was destined to be a part of Anthony Holmes Jr.’s life, as he comes from a family with a strong background in the sport. His father, Anthony Holmes Sr., has a notable football background. Holmes Sr. played as a linebacker and running back at Northwestern from 2003 to 2006 and was a 2A All-State honoree. Not too much is publicly listed about his mother, Carlisha Holmes.

There is no public confirmation on Anthony Holmes Sr. and Carlisha Holmes having more than one child, as information about Anthony Holmes Jr’s sibling are not publicly available. It seems that Anthony Holmes Jr. prefers to keep his family life private on social media.

What ethnicity are Anthony Holmes Jr.’s parents?

Anthony Holmes Jr. was born in Houston, Texas, and spent two seasons with the Houston Cougars before transferring to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Having grown up in the U.S., and with his father, Anthony Holmes Sr., having a background in American college football, it’s safe to say that Holmes Jr.’s parents are American.

Inside Anthony Holmes Jr’s relationship with his parents

While there is not much public record about Anthony Holmes Jr talking about his parents, we can infer that they share a close bond due to them being mentioned on his player bios on websites like ESPN. Antony Holmes Jr.’s nickname is AJ, meaning Anthony Junior, named after his father. His father’s experience in playing college football must have provided inspiration and practical guidance for Holmes Jr.’s own path.

He started his career at Houston Cougars and worked himself up to being a top-100 Texas recruit, and transferred to Texas Tech for the 2025 season in 2 years. He continued to pose a threat to opposing offenses, amassing 29 total tackles this season, including 15 solo and 14 assisted tackles. He also has 3.5 sacks, meaning he has been efficient in the defensive department for the Red Raiders.

Having a family background in sports may have been a blessing for Anthony Holmes. His parents paved the way for his college football journey, and he has repaid them by performing well for both of his teams. Under HC Joey McGuire, the junior defensive lineman has helped the Red Raiders manage a second position in the Big 12, allowing only 13.2 points per game, ranking them 5th nationally.

However, it’s far from a relaxing time for them. With just three games left, Anthony Holmes Jr. and his team carry the responsibility of securing a playoff spot. To do that, Texas Tech will have to get past table-toppers BYU in their Week 11 showdown at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. If Holmes Jr. delivers an impressive performance against them, it could help him earn a spotlight on GameDay.