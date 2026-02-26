Congratulations Pour In as Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Assistant Celebrates Personal Milestone

September 13, 2025: head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers looks at the scoreboard in overtime during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250913_zma_c04_209 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

September 13, 2025: head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers looks at the scoreboard in overtime during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250913_zma_c04_209 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

With the Vols naming Anthony Poindexter as their new co-DC and safeties coach, they have tasked him with improving the defense that regressed significantly under Josh Heupel. But alongside new responsibilities of the usual X’s and O’s, the 49-year-old doesn’t forget to celebrate another milestone in his personal life.

Anthony Poindexter took to X and posted a photo with his wife, Kim, wishing her on their silver jubilee.

“Happy 25th wedding anniversary to the love of my life! You are the most beautiful woman in the world, and I look forward to 25 more. I love you, Kimmy!” he wrote.

This isn’ the first time that Anthony publicly appreciated his wife or their relationship on social media. If you check his Instagram, you will find Kim and the rest of the Poindexter clan taking up his feed. And sometimes, you will also find the same picture posted twice. Like during Kim’s birthday on July 10th last year, Anthony posted her twice with the same caption.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, @thekimmyp !! You are such an amazing mom and wife!” he wrote. Either it was a mistake, or he is madly in love with her. We bet it’s the latter.

Kim reciprocates with the same energy and sometimes with a greater intensity. Anthony and Kim got married shortly after the 49-year-old returned to Virginia to begin his coaching career as a graduate assistant. Anthony has always been the Cavaliers’ fan favorite. During his time as a Cavalier, people considered him one of the fiercest hitters in the game. However, his love for his team was cut short due to an injury that led him to enter the coaching world.

Problems were inevitable. It’s always difficult to leave an NFL player’s money and enter into a massive regression in paycut as a coach. But for Anthony, his family and especially his wife were very supportive. Kim has always been the strong pillar in the family who has successfully built a life that centers around Anthony’s coaching career.

Since Anthony has moved around various programs like UConn, Purdue, Penn State, and most recently, Tennessee, Kim has often been responsible for managing the family’s frequent relocations and house hunting in new coaching towns. The most difficult part is that they weren’t alone. The couple also looked after their three children: Morocca, Anthony Jr., and Chloe.

The four of them are a very tight-knit family. “We like to hang out, watch TV, and they like to travel. Most times when daddy is home, he likes to sit down, but they like to travel,” Anthony said.

Fans show their love towards Anthony and Kim on their special day

When Anthony Poindexter and Kim completed their 25 years of togetherness, fans didn’t forget to rally behind them, pouring in heartfelt wishes.

“You got something special! Happy Anniversary!!!” A fan wrote.

This is so true. Kim and Anthony held hands when the former Virginia DB left his pro career after playing just two seasons with the Ravens and one with the Browns. Even though he did not sit back without a job. Anthony quickly entered his coaching phase at his alma mater. Head coach Al Groh decided to bring Poindexter in as a Graduate Assistant (G.A.) to help with the team and eventually work his way up the coaching ladder.

The transition was quite difficult because a graduate assistant’s salary is much lower than that of a pro player. But not once did Kim oppose this decision. Instead, she tried to adapt to the various consequences just for the sake of Anthony’s coaching career.

“Happy Anniversary, Hammer!” another fan added.

Even though he was commonly known by the nickname “Dex”, he has historically been referred to as a “hammer” or “the hammer” due to his reputation as one of the hardest-hitting safeties in CFB. His aggressive style is compared to that of NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.

A Penn State recruiter, Tank Smith, also commented, saying, “Happy Anniversary, coach!”

Now this wish is fitting because Anthony’s connection with the Nittany Lions is of sheer dominance for the past five years. In 2023, his unit ranked 2nd nationally in total defense and 7th in passing yards allowed (172.1 yards per game). After Jim Knowles departed for Tennessee, Anthony did the defensive playcalling for the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl. He led the defense to a 22-10 victory over Clemson.

A Vols’ fan page appreciated the couple by saying, “She is beautiful. Happy anniversary.”

Anthony already gave standing evidence of this by posting his wife twice with the same picture on his Instagram.