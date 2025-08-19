Arch Manning Admits Nerves Over Texas Opener After Grandfather Archie’s 7-Word Warning

As we approach the 2025 season, the spotlight is now firmly set on Arch Manning, Texas’s starting quarterback and the latest iteration of Manning. Certainly, the surname comes with lots of baggage, expectations, rankings, and probably a couple of old family anecdotes, but Arch is ready to blaze his own trail in Austin. But even with all the drama and expectations, he says the advice that means the most to him is the quiet, private advice from his grandfather, Archie Manning.

Archie, a former NFL quarterback known for his mobility and grit, has been a constant presence in Arch’s life, offering guidance both on and off the field. Quarterbacks usually get their tips from coaches, but it’s different in the case of Arch Manning. Ahead of Texas’ big season, he shared something his grandfather never forgets to tell him, and it’s not any strategy; it’s about staying smart.

“Every call with my grandfather Archie ends with, ‘get down or get out of bounds,’” Arch said, according to Inside Texas. It might sound simple, but it can end up saving a season when your QB1 takes fewer hits. Arch also said he wants to be smarter with how he runs this year. He is one of the favourites to win the Heisman Trophy this season, and the pressure of having ‘Manning’ as a surname is already making his time tough even before the season starts.

Beyond the physical aspects, Arch also opened up about the mental challenges of stepping into the starting role. Of course, he’s still 19 and admitted, “I get kind of nervous in the hotel, but once I’m out there, it’s time to roll,” he said. This statement reveals the human side of a young athlete under immense pressure, and it tells that even the most composed quarterbacks experience pre-game jitters.

Arch has revealed his abilities in 2024. During his sophomore season, he completed 61 of 90 passing attempts for 939 passing yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. He also carried the ball for 108 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. As a starting quarterback, it’s not easy to just plug in, but Arch clearly showed poise and adaptability and earned the respect of the coaches and his teammates.

Teammates believe in Arch Manning

Wide receiver Ryan Wingo has been vocal about Arch’s progress, noting how his experience last season prepared him for the challenges ahead. “I feel he proved it last year, having to get thrown in and be a starter,” Wingo said. It’s a great thing for Arch to build that kind of relationship with his receivers. That will help him a lot when the team will be entering on the field when the season starts.

Wingo didn’t stop and continued, “He’s going to be able to prove all the naysayers wrong and look great this year.” It’s clear the locker room sees Arch not just as a talented quarterback, but as a player with the mental toughness to carry Texas through the Big 12 grind.

With the lessons from his grandfather and the confidence of teammates like Wingo behind him, Arch Manning is set to turn potential into performance. Arch has a lot to prove in this upcoming season. Of course, the focus would be on the national championship, but he will also look to stop that ‘nepotism’ chatter around him. Texas fans have every reason to be excited for what’s next.