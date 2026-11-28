Texas may have secured a 16-6 win over Texas A&M, but the result hasn’t erased the questions surrounding the Longhorns. For Arch Manning, the rivalry victory offered plenty to take away, yet his postgame admission revealed a reality that Steve Sarkisian and his team will need to address before the postseason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Defense has been bailing us out all year,” Manning said during the postgame press conference on November 27. “That pick can’t do that in that situation… But the defense had our back all night, and they’re going to continue to do that going forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Week 12 win, Texas secured a berth in the 2026 SEC Championship Game. On the offensive side of the ball, Arch Manning’s second-quarter touchdown and Gianni Spetic’s three field goals were enough against a struggling Texas A&M.

However, the overall numbers again showed that the Longhorns still have a long way to go. The Aggies restricted the Longhorns to a season low of 242 total yards, 3.6 yards per play, and 16 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were not perfect. It wasn’t clean; some stuff didn’t go our way. But these guys didn’t blink,” Sarkisian said. “This game is a little bit of a microcosm of the season so far… They’re gritty, they’re tough mentally and physically.”

Manning’s individual numbers reflected those offensive struggles. He completed just 18 of 34 passes for 143 yards, averaging a career-low 4.2 yards per attempt. He also completed just one of nine passes that traveled 10 or more yards downfield. However, he did score one touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas had an opportunity to extend its lead and effectively put the game beyond the Aggies’ reach. However, Manning threw a pass into a crowded area near the goal line. The ball ricocheted off a player, bounced into the air, and was intercepted by Texas A&M’s Tawfiq Byard. The turnover offered the Aggies another opportunity to stay in the contest. Manning, however, acknowledged that the offense would need to improve.

“We’ll play better moving forward,” Manning said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Texas defense continued to deliver when the offense needed it most. Texas held the Aggies to just 234 total yards throughout the game.

The Longhorns were particularly effective at shutting down the Aggies’ running game between the tackles. Texas A&M managed just 32 rushing yards on 21 attempts in that area, while the Longhorn defense recorded nine tackles for loss on those runs. Despite the relatively close score, Sarkisian remained confident that his defense would help the team find a way to win.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just think that we’ve got something organizationally,” Sarkisian said. “Our fight is real, and these guys are going to fight back, but they’re going to fight back together, and they’re going to hang together.”

The Longhorns have made performing under pressure one of their biggest strengths this season. Under defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, the defense has consistently stepped up against quality opposition. In scoring defense, Texas ranks No. 11 in the country, allowing just 15.6 points per game. That trend continued on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas finished its regular season with a 10-2 record and will face No. 1 Georgia for the conference championship on December 5 in Atlanta. Since joining the conference, the Longhorns have reached the SEC Championship Game twice in three seasons. Their first trip to Atlanta also came against Georgia, which ended in a defeat.