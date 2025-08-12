Arch Manning Becomes Next Target of Venmo Attacks as John Mateer Awaits Consequences For Same

Oklahoma is in crisis as John Mateer’s future may be in jeopardy, following the spread of screenshots of his objectionable Venmo activity. However, some of these fires are also touching Austin’s boundaries, threatening to take even Arch Manning down. But the QB has so far been able to dodge the threat, which has thrown a whole program into uncertainty.

John Mateer is under investigation for alleged sports betting transactions he made while at Washington State, as revealed by these viral Venmo screenshots. Mateer has since scrapped his account, which has now thrown the entirety of college football into a state of alarm. College football fans, however, are having a gala day, trying to rope other QBs into this misery. Imagine a crisis like this hitting the Manning family–it would be a point of no return for Arch. But thankfully, the QB1 is standing guard on his profile, batting away these pranks.

A fan, in the mood for some thrill, hit up Arch Manning with a request for $50 on Venmo. The user also had an ardent plea for that sum “Please you have nil money,” they wrote. Manning naturally denied the poor fan’s request. They now have a souvenir screenshot of the QB rejecting the request, which sure will make for a great conversation starter someday. Despite the joke going around, it might be best for college football athletes to lay off Venmo for a while now. Hilariously, Hayes Fawcett commented under the below post, “SEC QB Venmo saga was not on the Bingo Card.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Football (@elitecollegefootball)

The reason why Arch Manning was even a subject of this prank is because of a few of his own… questionable Venmo details that were leaked online. @MLFootball confirms that this particular account is now deleted. The news came after someone confirmed that Manning was still active on Venmo after getting denied by the QB. They reportedly sent a request for $5 to Manning, with a “Please, bro” accompanying it. Barstool Longhorns, a page dedicated to Texas football, followed that tweet up with a blaring request. “YOU NEED TO DELETE YOUR VENMO ARCH,” the account wrote. Minutes later, the MLFootball tweet dropped. However, it has sparked a debate online, with many coming to Manning’s defense. “Doesn’t everyone make joke reasons? I used to,” wrote one fan. “Oh no, a kid made a joke,” wrote another.

Though Arch Manning seems to have dodged this bullet, John Mateer has no option but to be in the line of fire. Because Oklahoma has acknowledged these allegations, this viral joke is no longer a laughing matter. Brent Venables is one of the most at-risk coaches in the SEC at the moment. And now, everything that Brent Venables has so painstakingly worked for might come to an end. Here are all the ways tragedy can befall Oklahoma if John Mateer is found guilty.

What punishment is John Mateer looking at?

John Mateer has maintained that he was never involved in these betting claims. This viral Venmo history, which is still not confirmed to be Mateer’s, has betting transactions for the USC-UCLA game last year. But Oklahoma officials are launching an investigation of their own to get to the root of the issue. The viral news has damaged Oklahoma enough to cause a dark cloud to loom over Mateer and Venables’ future.

The NCAA has different levels of punishment when it comes to sports betting. The most serious of them is a complete loss of eligibility, effectively ending a player’s career. That is for when a student athlete bets on their own team’s games or provides details to other parties. John Mateer’s alleged rule violation can come under “wagering on your own sport at another school.” This would mean the QB would be barred from half of one season, while also requiring “sports betting education” if they want to be back on the field.

John Mateer missing half of Oklahoma’s season will send the Sooners’ 2025 campaign to an early grave. Brent Venables will face one of the toughest schedules in the FBS this year. And not having his most important player for half of it throws all of his odds out of the window. Though the NCAA is yet to issue a statement on this controversy, Arch Manning being a part of it makes it a topic that you can’t ignore. We will find out in the future if this was a futile prank or a very serious issue.