Arch Manning Believer Fears Major Struggles Against OSU Due to One Crucial Factor

Despite all the surrounding talent, Arch Manning believers are facing a tough reality check. Surely, the QB dazzled in limited action behind Quinn Ewers, but now the weight of leading Texas and a $6.8M NIL valuation rests squarely on his shoulders. Here, ESPN’s Greg McElroy is cautiously optimistic. “One of the biggest question marks is actually Arch himself. He’s never been a full-time starter… I am so bullish on his potential… but he might be the biggest question mark,” stated McElroy, cutting through the hype and setting a sober tone for the Longhorns’ season. Now, with the season opener against OSU approaching, another Manning believer is bracing for major struggles, thanks to one crucial factor.

On August 21st, Bruce Feldman appeared on Bear Bets, FOX Sports’ gambling show, to discuss the Arch Manning hype. “As far as Texas goes, I am a big believer in Arch. I think he’s going to have a terrific year. I think he will fit in really well,” said Feldman. “A lot of the people I talked to, and I trust inside the program, have really raved about his football intelligence, his playmaking ability, his connection with the players. I think all those things are going to help them really elevate from where they’ve been, maybe take the next step forward.” However, Feldman didn’t stop there, and he quickly turned to the concern.

"I think he will be better than Quinn Ewers did. Uh, but the challenge for me right out of the gate is they're going in a hostile environment," said Feldman. And Feldman didn't hold back on the hurdles Arch Manning will be facing right out of the gate: a first test with an inexperienced offensive line against OSU's solid defensive front that will challenge Texas from day one.

“You have a team with the best defensive player in the country and Caleb Downs at safety, two elite athletes at linebacker, at Ohio State, Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, and a first-time college defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia. We’ll see what he’s going to throw at him. But also, not just no Matthew Golden for Arch Manning, but four new offensive linemen. And how do they gel? How quickly do they come together again on the road? That’s a lot,” he said. So, even with talent, Manning could struggle against a stacked Ohio State defense. Lastly, Feldman painted a realistic picture of Texas’ opening challenge.

“I could see them struggling a little bit here, against a still very talented Ohio State team on the road,” he said, pausing to stress the difficulty of the matchup. “But, you know, there’s plenty of time here. We could expect a 16-game schedule for Texas. I think they will get it sorted out with Sark, but the first test is a really rough test because of the rebuilt offensive line.” Simply put, the tools are there, but the early road test will be a true measure for Manning and the Longhorns. Now, as Arch Manning’s struggles become evident, a nightmare ESPN mock draft surfaces; once again hinting at Manning leaving Texas.

Is Arch Manning set to leave Texas next year?

The debate over Arch Manning’s 2026 NFL Draft plans is already stirring buzz in his first season as a starter. Experts whisper he could go No. 1 overall. But Grandpa Archie insists he’ll stay in Texas. And Manning himself? He’s taking it day by day. Now, no one truly knows what the rising star will decide when the season wraps.

However, Texas fans got hit with another shocker when ESPN floated the idea that the Cleveland Browns might tank just to draft Arch Manning this spring. Look, Manning, who’s only started 2 games in his three years with the Longhorns, was once the clear heir after Ewers left for the NFL. Since then, fans have clung to hope that he’d stay longer. “Ultimately, Arch [Manning] is eligible to declare in 2026, and if he performs up to his potential, he might just have to consider the NFL leap in this coming draft class. So I’m including him … for now,” wrote ESPN’s Field Yates. And here’s the twist.

ESPN’s Field Yates added a key caveat: “if he performs up to his potential…”: a line many are overlooking. So, a mediocre season could keep him in Austin another year, but if he shines, the NFL could come calling fast. Now, the stakes are huge as Texas opens on the road against OSU, a rematch from last year’s playoff heartbreak.