Arch Manning-Biased Paul Finebaum Throws Quinn Ewers Under the Bus in Blunt Texas Exposé

“He [Arch Manning] is going to be the most dynamic quarterback we have seen, perhaps, in a generation.” Now, if you’ve heard that line tossed around, chances are you can probably guess who’s nodding along with it. Yes, Paul Finebaum, it is. The man has practically set up a pulpit when it comes to preaching the gospel of Arch Manning. See, Finebaum has this tendency, let’s call it what it is: an SEC obsession. Arch committing to Texas, and Texas sliding into the SEC, was like fate handing Finebaum the perfect storyline. And speak of destiny, Texas is opening up against Ohio State on August 30.

It’s the ultimate stage, the perfect chance for some sweet revenge after the heartbreak of 2024. Remember Texas’s crucial Cotton Bowl semifinal against Ohio State? It’s a chance for Texas to flip the script and show they’re back bigger and badder than ever. This game is already generating national hype because both teams return as top-tier contenders, ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in preseason polls. But the real juice comes from the quarterback showdown. It’s Arch Manning versus Ohio State’s Julian Sayin. But before even tipping off this season, Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back on throwing Texas’ former QB, Quinn Ewers, under the bus.

“I remember with an inferior quarterback, Quinn Ewers,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s College Football Show. “Texas was on the goal line, first down about to go in and tie the game up.” According to Finebaum, Ewers was a big part of Texas’s woes last year. Okay, let’s rewind a little. Texas was trailing by seven points late in the game but had driven to Ohio State’s 1-yard line. This came after some clutch back-to-back pass interference calls gave Texas precious yardage and a golden chance to even the score. Texas had a real shot to punch in that touchdown and send the game potentially into overtime. But Texas’ ground game stumbled. Jerrick Gibson got stuffed for no gain, and then Quintrevion Wisner lost seven yards on a misread pitch play.

It’s the fourth down, inches from the end zone, and all eyes are on Quinn Ewers. His final chance to lead the Longhorns in a nail-biting moment. But disaster struck. Jack Sawyer, Ohio State’s defensive end and Ewers’ former roommate, burst through the line and delivered a stripped sack of Ewers. The ball popped loose, and Sawyer scooped it up, racing 83 yards the other way for a touchdown. It was the longest fumble return in College Football Playoff history. Ewers had a solid outing with 283 yards passing and two touchdowns, but that final series was the moment everyone remembers. But still, when a game goes out of hand, why would only the starting QB take all the blame?

It’s a real, harsh moment where the “inferior” label found its tragic stage. But then Finebaum flips the script and continues to rave about Manning. “To me, Arch Manning is ready for this moment,” he said. Finebaum even suggested that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was loyal to a fault by sticking with Ewers instead of handing the reins over to Manning earlier. Yes, Arch is carrying the pressure and hype of his legendary family name, is seen as the future face of Texas football, and perhaps the SEC’s newest superstar. But at least let the game begin. But not everyone is buying into the Finebaum hype train.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith blasted Finebaum for favoring Arch Manning over Quinn Ewers. During a spirited college football discussion, Stephen A. Smith flat-out told Finebaum to “go get drug tested,” expressing disbelief at the glowing praise Finebaum was heaping on Manning after just a handful of games. Smith was skeptical about Manning’s limited action, mostly against less competitive teams like UTSA. Manning had a standout 4-touchdown game and impressive passing stats in a blowout win, but Smith argued that it was premature to crown him the savior of Texas football over the more experienced and established starter, Quinn Ewers.

The Big names backing college football’s new faces

When it comes to hype and support, Arch Manning has Paul Finebaum in his corner, and Ohio State’s young quarterback Julian Sayin has Urban Meyer backing him up. Both vocal and influential figures in college football. Finebaum’s enthusiasm for Arch Manning is well-known. But standing across the field for Ohio State is Julian Sayin, a 20-year-old quarterback who carries big expectations of his own. Urban Meyer, an Ohio State legend and former head coach, described Sayin’s throwing motion as “magic when it comes out of his hand.” Meyer is impressed by Sayin’s arm strength, quick release, and overall talent.

Meyer also acknowledges Sayin still needs to prove himself in live game action. Because, after all, he hasn’t been the full-time starter yet. But he’s still confident in Sayin’s exceptional potential. Meyer highlighted Sayin’s ability to make smart decisions with the football. And especially under pressure, and praised his command in the huddle, which is a crucial trait for any successful quarterback. Even though Urban Meyer is rooting for Ohio State’s success and expects a thrilling game against Texas, he’s realistic about Sayin’s rookie status.

Last season, he completed 5 of 12 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown, without any interceptions. So Meyer is positioning him as a player on the verge of a breakout season rather than prematurely anointing him as a star. In one corner, you’ve got Paul Finebaum making a superstar out of Arch Manning before he’s even fully taken over the reins, and in the other, you’ve got Urban Meyer cautiously optimistic about Julian Sayin. Man, one can only imagine the type of war that’s going to take place on August 30!