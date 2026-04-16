Arch Manning Breaks Silence on Parker Livingstone’s Controversial Texas Exit

With Texas holding bragging rights in the Red River Rivalry for two straight years, Oklahoma’s Brent Venables made an aggressive move by poaching Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone. Interestingly, Livingstone was also Texas QB1, Arch Manning’s roommate and a close friend. But after the former Longhorn derided UT in his recent comments, Arch didn’t stay silent.

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“I was a little surprised, but Parker’s a good guy,” Arch Manning said about Parker Livingstone. “He’s got a good family. Obviously, we were roommates; I so wish him all the best. Can’t say I would have done the same thing, but wish him all the best, except when we play them.”

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Arch Manning and Parker Livingstone had developed a close bond ever since the WR arrived at the program in 2024. Last season, the QB-WR duo connected for three TDs in the first two games, which also included a stellar 83-yard touchdown. In total, Livingstone notched 516 receiving yards in the season but unexpectedly crossed the Red River in the portal.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be going into the portal looking for a new home,” Livingstone said about entering the portal. “If I didn’t have an agent, I’d probably still be in Austin. Some things are out of my control. Such is the reality of the ever-changing landscape of college football.”

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Following his roommate’s surprising transfer, a reporter asked whether the Texas QB was angry with Livingstone’s decision. Arch shrugged off the question and straightaway said, “No.” He added that he was in Dallas over the weekend when Livingstone decided to transfer. Still, he called his roommate, sending his best regards for his college football future.

Livingstone grabbed the primary WR role in Oklahoma. Brent Venables lost six wide receivers to the portal and, to offset it, brought in Livingstone, Mackenzie Alleyne (Washington State), and Trell Harris from Virginia. With the incoming transfers, Venables is trying to improve his passing offense, which was ranked 59th nationally last season. Even so, while Arch’s statement may seem water under the bridge, Livingstone is all fired up for the rivalry game.

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“Now being in an OU jersey, I want to go out there and beat the crap out of Texas,” Livingstone said to ON3 in March. “I want to win every game. That game is going to be a lot of fun. I’m a competitor, so I want to win.”

Livingstone, a former 4-star standout and top-300 national recruit from Lovejoy High School, arrived at Texas with high expectations after racking up 2,207 receiving yards in just three years. With Parker’s addition, Oklahoma will finally give John Mateer an elite catching player. However, in Texas, a strong sentiment is brewing against Parker for his comments.

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A Texas alum blasts Parker Livingstone’s transfer

College Football has seen some of the most unexpected departures due to NIL money. Last season, Nico Iamaleava made headlines after potentially asking for an upgraded NIL deal. When that didn’t happen, Iamaleava entered the portal and landed in UCLA from Tennessee. Now, according to Texas alum Kathryn Eaton, the former UT WR had also made the controversial transfer for NIL money.

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“After the facts come out, playing the victim is a choice,” wrote Kathryn as she reposted Livingstone’s transfer announcement on X. “Didn’t get the $ you thought you deserved, so now you run because you were forced out. Instead of being ‘ALL IN’ in 2026 to make a run, you dipped. And now taking a trip to OU, who your agents have been talking to for weeks.”

It wasn’t just Parker who decided to leave Sarkisian’s camp after the 2025 season. A total of 23 players transferred out, including talented names such as LB Elijah Barnes, WR DeAndre Moore Jr., and running back Tre Wisner. The moves away from Austin resulted from Texas’s inability to make the playoffs, despite the team being a Natty favorite in the 2025 offseason.

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While Sarkisian has restocked the roster with 20 transfers, the pressure is on to prove that the talent drain, exemplified by Livingstone’s departure to a bitter rival, won’t define his tenure in Austin.