Arch Manning Breaks Silence on Texas Return In 2026, Reveals Dialogue With Grandpa Archie

Before the 2025 season began, the dominant discourse surrounding Arch Manning centered on his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the season didn’t go as he’d hoped for the first-year Texas starter. Now, the quarterback is returning for another year, and the decision has a lot to do with his development.

“I felt like I developed a lot this year, especially towards the back half, and I want to keep it going,” the Texas QB1 said in the pre-Citrus Bowl presser on December 28. “There’s no reason to leave. I feel like I got a lot more football left to play, and excited to still be a part of this team.”