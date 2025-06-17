Arch Manning’s Brother Shares Personal Update After Texas Brought Out Big Guns for Recruiting Weekend

Recruiting weekends with Steve Sarkisian aren’t just about rolling out the red carpet; he literally revs up eight Lamborghinis, parking them on the turf. This past weekend in Austin, the Texas Longhorns showcased their power in a way only they can. The spectacle, captured by LB Elijah Barnes in a now-viral clip, wasn’t merely about horsepower; it was a clear flex. At the center of it all, once again, was football’s most famous family: The Mannings. Arch Manning, the Longhorns’ QB1, was in town with his family, sharing his spotlight with another rising Manning.

Heid Manning, Arch’s younger brother, quietly carved out his own presence this weekend. He shared an Instagram story of golfing with Arch and a friend—a calm interlude in a weekend that screamed anything but. Heid, unlike his uncles Eli and Peyton or even his big brother Arch, isn’t a quarterback. Instead, he plays center at Isidore Newman—the same Louisiana high school Arch Manning graduated from just two years ago.

Heid also followed Arch to the University of Texas, and he’s starting his first semester as an active fraternity member. While his position on the field might differ, his impact? Still very Manning. Heid’s stature and presence on the field have started to draw serious attention, with Fanarch.com noting, “Heid has shown promise as a player, with a significant physical presence on the field.” He’s got the pedigree, no doubt, but what’s stood out so far is his physicality and poise in the trenches—two traits not often associated with the Manning quarterback lineage. And this weekend, his low-key appearance on the recruiting radar—intentional or not—was timed to perfection.

Of course, the Longhorns weren’t just putting on a show for the Mannings. June 13 marked the start of another crucial recruiting weekend, and it was loaded. UT hosted some of the nation’s top talent, headlined by five-star OT Felix Ojo, five-star LB Xavier Griffin, four-star LB Brayden Rouse, and four-star edge rusher Bryce Perry-Wright. These aren’t just athletes—they’re game-changers.

via Imago Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian sings the alma matter with his players after defeating the Colorado State Rams

The Longhorns’ visitor list clearly showed a focus on offensive and defensive linemen, with eight of fourteen recruits in these positions. Among them, Ojo ramped up excitement, posing with current lineman Trevor Goosby. As he wrote on X, “The Present and The Future?”

Sarkisian’s staff is known to lean into high-gloss pitches, and pairing those recruits with the visual of Arch Manning—and yes, the fleet of Lambos—was all part of the strategy. This is what a $600,000 recruiting campaign looks like in 2025. And while Texas flashed, Arch added a touch of human.

Over the weekend, another viral moment circulated. While Arch Manning’s popularity is immense, a social media video featured a new experience for him. At a youth football camp, he seemed genuinely humbled. Though flashy cars and five-star rankings grab headlines, it’s these small, genuine moments that truly stand out.

Arch Manning: The humble check-in

Even when you’re football royalty, sometimes the world just hits you with a healthy slice of humble pie.

Arch Manning found himself in exactly that spot during a youth football camp in St. Louis, hosted by wide receiver Ryan Wingo. The Texas QB had flown out to help out alongside fellow stars Aaron Butler, Colin Simmons, and DeAndre Moore Jr.—a star-studded group giving back to the game. But as the players arrived and the event kicked off, the most unexpected (and hilarious) moment came courtesy of the check-in table.

As caught on camera, Arch strolled up to the front table, where a cheerful volunteer greeted him with all the warmth in the world. “Good morning! What’s your name?” she asked with a smile. Arch, almost caught off guard, replied with a chuckle, “Uh, Manning.”

That’s right—Manning had to spell out his name like he was just another camper. Whether it was a bit, a formality, or just a funny glitch in the football matrix, the internet loved it. And so did everyone else.