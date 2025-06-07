Arch Manning Could Ditch Family Tradition for One Reason After Uncle Eli’s Major Confession for Steve Sarkisian

Since the moment Quinn Ewers bolted for the NFL, the Arch Manning hype train shifts into overdrive. The pressure’s now on Arch Manning to lead the Longhorns to the playoffs. And despite just a glimpse of him last season, praise pours in like a flash flood—he’s already a Heisman frontrunner and projected as the one draft pick next year. That’s a huge expectation. But here’s the kicker: both Peyton and Eli Manning stayed in college longer, Peyton bypassed the top pick in 1997 to finish at Tennessee, and even Eli played a fourth season at Ole Miss. So, will Arch follow family tradition or forge his own path? Time holds its cards close.

Arch Manning sure deserves the hype churning around him. This guy took up the reins in a very critical moment when Quinn Ewers went out because of a grade-three ankle sprain. The pressure was massive, but despite that, Manning threw for 939 yards with 9 TDs with just 2 interceptions and a completion rate of 67.8%. But here’s the kicker: even if Arch Manning ditches the family tradition, which team will land him? Looks like Dan Patrick Show’s guest, Albert Breer, already has an answer to that.

“New Orleans would be interesting, wouldn’t it? If they had the first pick and they had a chance to take a quarterback—and would Arch Manning declare? I don’t even want to get into that because we still don’t know about Arch, like how good he’s going to be when he’s a starter for a full year. But you know that’s going to be the storyline, right? I mean, his family history says there’s no way he’s coming out after one year starting, right?” Breer said. Well, we are 11 months away from the drafts, but there’s already a lot of speculation around Arch Manning going no. 1 overall. And New Orleans is a bit of a disaster too right now, especially because of their QB situation.

There’s a high chance they’re likely to be without Derek Carr for the entire 2025 season after his sudden call for retirement, and the worst part is, they don’t have a franchise guy on the roster. But then there’s Louisville’s QB Tyler Shough, but even his caliber is unproven right now. However, let’s not forget—Arch Manning still has to prove he can carry the load for an entire season. Albert Breer isn’t calling the Saints a bad team, but they sure have inconsistencies. “Their quarterback situation—I mean, the Saints are an interesting one because I don’t think they’re a bad—I don’t think it’s a bad team. Like, I don’t think it’s a bad roster. Like, I think their offensive line actually has a chance to be really good with Kelvin Banks coming in there,” he said.

Even though Breer has his own sets of doubts over the Saints’ future, their offensive line and defense sure have some key players. “You know, the defensive line still has, I think, promise—maybe get a little bit more out of Chase Young this year. Cam Jordan’s back for his 25th year. You know, so like, I think that there are elements of a good team there, and I think for a young quarterback coming in, eventually this could be a really good spot,” Breer said. With such exceptional key pieces in place, the transition could unfold seamlessly for Arch Manning only if he’s ready to take up the charge.

The other juicy wrinkle in this storyline? Arch Manning may follow in his grandfather Archie Manning‘s footsteps, beginning his NFL career with the Saints, a team where Archie played for 12 seasons. That franchise hasn’t drafted a quarterback in the first round since 1971, so if they get Arch Manning next year, it’d be a full-circle moment for the family. But will he chase the ranks and hype over experience? That’s still up in the air, but one thing’s clear: Arch Manning’s uncle Eli sure knows what he is capable of.

Eli Manning’s clear verdict on Arch Manning’s caliber

Arch Manning enters the Texas football scene with immense expectations, following in the footsteps of his overachieving family. With Steve Sarkisian passing the baton, the youngest Manning now carries on the family legacy. And Eli Manning knows the pressure his nephew faces, but believes that Arch Manning has already passed the early tests and doubts with flying colors. “Arch has done a great job on just how he’s handled his first two years,” Eli Manning said. “He’s earned the respect of his teammates and his coaches through his hard work and his dedication. He asks me great questions.”

That’s right, last season the Longhorns faced a tough situation with Quinn Ewers and his accuracy and his pocket presence. Sure, that’s a result of his injury, but those 12 interceptions didn’t sit well with the Longhorns. But Manning brings in improved strength and pinpoint accuracy, which is sure a killer deal for Coach Sark and Co.

For Arch Manning, it’s the result of the learnings he got from his uncles. Growing up with Eli and Peyton Manning as role models, he absorbed the nuances of football from the sidelines and at home. Now, the student turns into a starter. “I watched them growing up, and they’re actually faster than you’d think,” Arch said. “I remember in seventh grade, I went and worked out with Eli, and it was kind of neck and neck. They are faster than you’d think, but I think by high school, I was faster.”

And let’s be real, Arch Manning didn’t just ride the family coat-tails—he carved his own path. The buzz around his partnership with EA Sports College Football 25 was pretty huge, but he and his camp assured the media that Arch Manning wouldn’t sign a single deal until he is named as Texas starter. Now that he is one, he has inked deals with brands like Uber, Red Bull, and Vuori. This shows he is there to prove his excellence on the field, not to take advantage of his last name.

Arch Manning brings more than just a famous name to Texas; his strong arm and mobility give Coach Sarkisian a new offensive weapon. The Longhorns open against Ohio State, a tough road game where the Buckeyes and quarterback Julian Sayin will bring their best. And Manning’s composure under pressure could be Texas’s advantage. Now, leading the offense, he aims to prove he’s more than just a name.

