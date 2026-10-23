Arch Manning Could Join Texas’ Immediate Conference Rivals in 2027, Reports NFL Insider

Arch Manning’s future has turned into one of college football’s loudest side stories, and a new report points it toward a familiar place. It would keep him in the SEC, only on the other side of a rivalry from Texas.

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“I texted one person who’s known Arch (Manning) a long time earlier tonight, and I said, ‘Where do you see Arch in 2027?’ And his response was Ole Miss,” said NFL insider Tom Pelissero on the Bill Simmons Podcast, reported by Josh Ward on X.

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The revelation comes at a difficult point in Manning’s college career. Once viewed as a leading candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, the Texas quarterback has faced scrutiny following consecutive 27-24 losses to Oklahoma and Florida, with questions about his consistency and long-term development.

Pelissero did not report any active transfer discussions or interest from Manning or Ole Miss. The idea carries weight because of the program’s history with the family. Arch’s uncle, Eli Manning, played four seasons at Oxford, throwing for 10,119 yards and 81 touchdowns before going No. 1 in the 2004 draft.

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Before Eli, Arch Manning’s grandfather, Archie Manning, played quarterback for the Rebels from 1968-70. The Manning legacy is embedded at Oxford, with both Archie’s and Eli’s jerseys retired at the program. Only Peyton Manning played at a different school.

Arch Manning didn’t have a great start to the 2026 campaign, but Texas was winning. However, the Longhorns lost 27-24 to Oklahoma on October 10, and Manning threw an interception near midfield with 19 seconds left that set up the winning field goal. A week later, Florida beat them by the same score after Texas gave up a 17-3 lead. Manning was sacked five times and lost a late fumble.

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Through six games, he has 1,295 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, and Texas is 4-2 and ranked No. 19. But Manning has also taken criticism for turnovers at key moments.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has gone further, arguing that Manning should return to college, with a caveat. “Arch should definitely go back to school (as of right now) and definitely not at Texas,” wrote Orlovsky on X.

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Analyst Todd McShay no longer sees Manning as the No. 1 pick in 2027, though he is still hopeful about his pro future.

“Explore a transfer? — There’s still time to turn this season around,” McShay wrote on X. “I’m more bullish on his NFL future than the social media doom suggests, but another college season currently looks like his best path.”

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Manning knows the noise is out there, and he told The Athletic that he is using it.

“It’s hard to not have a chip on my shoulder right now,” Manning said. “I tell ya that. I think I play better with it on.”

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Meanwhile, head coach Steve Sarkisian has continued to support his quarterback publicly, even as he acknowledges that the offense must improve. But he did not rule out the possibility of a quarterback change on October 24.

“We’re not playing good offensive football right now, so everything is going to be evaluated,” Sarkisian said, via On3.

Backup KJ Lacey Jr. is getting more first-team reps in practice this week, so some people are guessing he might start. But for now, Manning is still expected to be the starter on Saturday night against Ole Miss, the same team he’s now being linked to.