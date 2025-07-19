Arch Manning, DJ Lagway, Garrett Nussmeier All Passed Over for Rival SEC QB in Preseason Team

The 2025 SEC Media Days wrapped up with fireworks in Atlanta. As the dust settled, the preseason media poll dropped, and South Carolina made a splash. Yes, the Gamecocks came in at No. 5, turning heads across the league. Texas earned the top spot, followed by heavyweights Alabama, Georgia, and LSU. But don’t sleep on the Gamecocks, they’re climbing fast and hungry for more. Why not? The program’s starting QB outshone big names like Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and even DJ Lagway. So, he didn’t just compete—he dominated.

On July 18, On3 dropped the buzz: three South Carolina Gamecocks made the 2025 preseason All-SEC team. But leading the charge? None other than LaNorris Sellers. The redshirt sophomore QB is turning heads with his size (6’3″, 240 lbs) and sky-high ceiling. Named to the first-team offense, Sellers is already drawing first-round NFL Draft buzz—and the hype train is just getting started.

But LaNorris Sellers isn’t the only Gamecock making waves. Sophomore edge rusher Dylan Stewart joins him on the first-team All-SEC squad. At 6’5”, 245 pounds, the Washington, D.C. native wasted no time proving why he was a five-star recruit. He’s set to be a nightmare for SEC offenses this fall. Meanwhile, junior defensive back Jalon Kilgore locks down a second-team nod. The 6’1”, 211-pound Georgia product is coming off a breakout sophomore season, and he’s just getting warmed up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On3 (@on3) Expand Post

While South Carolina stirs the SEC waters, LaNorris Sellers is becoming the face of a new era. As a redshirt freshman, he led Shane Beamer’s squad to a 9–4 record, throwing for 2,534 yards and 18 TDs. Beamer calls him “the heartbeat of our locker room”—and fans agree. Sellers’ loyalty, in an age of transfer chaos, sparked a wave of support. Social media lit up, praising him as the anti-mercenary hero college football needs. Now, if the Gamecocks ride that energy to a 10-win season and a Playoff push, Sellers’ decision to stay might become a program-defining moment.

Remember, in 2023, South Carolina was written off—projected to finish 13th in the SEC after a 5–7 season. But Shane Beamer’s squad flipped the script, landing 8th in the conference. So, at SEC Media Days, Beamer didn’t hold back and said, “Last year, when we were at this event in Dallas, nobody thought we were worth a crap… We didn’t listen to it then. We don’t need to be listening to it right now as well.” So, now, even with the spotlight brighter, Beamer is keeping his team grounded. Rankings? Just noise. The real focus is proving that last season was only the beginning. So…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

South Carolina HC Shane Beamer’s latest bold step

At SEC Media Days, South Carolina HC Shane Beamer didn’t dodge the big questions. When asked about the chaos surrounding NIL, revenue sharing, and the House Settlement, Beamer cut through the noise. He made one thing clear—he’s all for clarity, structure, and a system that works for everyone. Now, as the College Sports Commission takes shape, Beamer’s hoping the future brings fairness, not more confusion.

With ongoing changes involving NIL collectives, revenue sharing, and new NCAA oversight, Beamer emphasized the need for real enforcement. “[I want to see] that what we say is going to happen and what we say is going to be enforced, is going to happen and be enforced. Because, for all the talk out there about new stuff and this and that, if there’s no teeth to it, it doesn’t matter. It’s just going to continue to be [the same],” said Beamer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Okay, whispers from the CFB world suggest some programs are already dodging the new rules. Instead of embracing revenue-sharing, a few are steering players toward unverified NIL deals—ones that the new College Sports Commission might not even approve. So, the chaos isn’t new. But Coach Shane Beamer says enough is enough; it’s time for real rules—and real consequences—to bring order to the game. Now, let’s see if Beamer’s demand pays off or not.