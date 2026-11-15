Arch Manning Falls Short of Peyton, Eli Expectations as Shannon Sharpe Points Finger Despite LSU Win: “Inconsistent Play”

The roar inside Tiger Stadium died for a second. Arch Manning stepped up on the final drive, found Raleek Brown in the end zone with three seconds left, and Texas walked out of Death Valley with a 22-21 win. The Longhorns had trailed late. Manning had already thrown three interceptions. Yet he finished the job.

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Shannon Sharpe watched the same sequence and posted quickly on X. “WOW. Picks will be 4gotten. Helluva drive by Arch and gr8 calls by Sark.” For a moment it sounded like praise. However, the NFL legend had a different tone on his Nightcap show.

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Sharpe has spent much of the season measuring Arch against his uncles. On earlier episodes, he said Peyton was “leap years, I mean galaxies better” at the same stage and that Eli was “much better than Arch Manning at this point of his career.” When Chad Johnson said that it’s going to take some time for Arch to look like Peyton and Eli, Sharpe sighed.

“I hope it happens soon. I just see too much inconsistent play. The one thing I see consistently is inconsistent play… I see ups and downs. That’s what I see,” Sharpe said.

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Against LSU, Manning finished 19-of-35 for 174 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also ran for 35 yards and a score but was sacked four times. Texas managed only 273 total yards. The defense kept the game alive with three interceptions of its own from Jelani McDonald. That set the game up for Arch Manning to lead the Longhorns on a game-winning touchdown drive, and he delivered.

The final drive covered 58 yards in 12 plays. Manning completed key throws, picked up first downs with his legs, and delivered the 4-yard touchdown to Brown. The late heroics did not erase the first three-plus quarters for Sharpe. He has argued for months that the last name creates expectations the current performance has not consistently met.

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Peyton and Eli produced more efficient, higher-volume seasons at comparable ages. Arch has shown flashes, SEC Offensive Player of the Week performances, big road wins, and now a Death Valley comeback, but the interception totals and sack numbers continue to draw scrutiny from analysts and scouts alike.

Texas entered the night ranked No. 6 and left with its College Football Playoff position strengthened. The win was the Longhorns’ fifth against a ranked opponent. Steve Sarkisian’s play-calling on the final drive drew credit even from Sharpe. Yet the quarterback conversation stays centered on consistency.

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Manning himself called the moment “what college football is all about” and noted the personal connection of playing in the stadium where he watched games as a kid.

Texas hosts Arkansas next, then faces Texas A&M. The Playoff path remains open. The questions about whether Arch Manning can sustain the level his last name still demands will travel with him.

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Multiple multi-interception games this season have kept the same questions alive. Decision-making under pressure, accuracy on intermediate throws, and the tendency to force balls into coverage have shown up repeatedly.

Steve Sarkisian has publicly stood by his quarterback while acknowledging that every position, including the most important one, is evaluated weekly. Backup KJ Lacey Jr. has seen increased first-team reps at times, a quiet signal that the job is not permanently locked down if the mistakes continue.

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Draft evaluators have cooled as well. Early-season projections that placed Arch at the top of the 2027 class have shifted. Scouts still see a first-round talent with upside, but several have noted that other quarterbacks currently look more polished in reading defenses and delivering with consistent accuracy.