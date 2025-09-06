Arch Manning Forced into Tough Self-Assessment as Steve Sarkisian Left Upset with Texas Locker Room

Did the Arch Madness make it to the week 2 mania? If you ask the ‘Hook’em’ fandom, yes. Slashing through the criticism, scrutiny, and loads of hate, which saw him at rock bottom in the Heisman list and his NIL stock post week 1, Manning’s legacy stared down the trenches against San Jose State. Week 1 saw Steve Sarkisian’s QB missing on simple throws and interceptions, but this weekend, Manning burned with determination. So, was he able to turn the narrative?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kind of. The Longhorns reigned in the trenches with a 38-7 win. Manning completed 19/30 passes for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. But the offense buckled, yet again. Tallying 12 penalties for 115 yards, with the eight penalties just for 70 yards, Austin witnessed another messy match-up. “I want to make sure that what he’s hard on himself about is the right thing that he’s hard on himself about,” Sarkisian said of Arch Manning post-game on Saturday, per Inside Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The penalties were high, 12 to be exact. And Sarkisian is cracking down on the discipline. “My foot’s got to get in their butt here on Monday morning, like that’s unacceptable, and there’s a standard with which we want to play the game, and 12 penalties does not meet that standard,” the head coach said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…