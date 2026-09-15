Arch Manning Forced to Apologize to Holly Rowe For Disrespectful Behavior

After Texas beat Ohio State, Steve Sarkisian’s short sideline interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe pulled Arch Manning into a controversy. Fake social-media edits of that interview spread fast, and what Manning said during the press conference next made it even worse.

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Manning posted the exact message on his Instagram Story on September 15.

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“In my press conference yesterday, I made an insensitive comment about an AI video. There is nothing funny about it. It’s easy to say I didn’t mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not take that lightly and am deeply sorry for that.” Manning posted. “I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments. I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward,” he apologized.

That Instagram apology was needed because of what happened Monday, September 14. Inside Texas reporter Evan Vieth asked Manning if he had seen social-media edits from Texas’ 24-23 win over Ohio State. Manning said he had seen AI edits and brought up the fake video of Sarkisian slapping Rowe. He called it “hilarious” and laughed. Other reporters in the room laughed too.

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Rowe later confirmed they had spoken privately. “Thank you Arch. I appreciate our conversation about this- which will remain private,” she shared a screenshot of her response on Instagram Story and also posted it on X. “Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another.” She tagged @archmanning and attached his apology underneath.

The clip Manning referenced grew out of Saturday’s postgame scene. After Texas beat Ohio State 24-23, Steve Sarkisian cut off Rowe’s sideline interview after a few seconds. He shouted “Texas fight! Hook ’em” and walked away.

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Technical problems had already delayed a halftime interview. Laura Rutledge said on air that Sarkisian had waited and ESPN owed him an apology for the delay. Texas later cited similar issues after the game.

Someone then turned that awkward interview into an AI-generated video that showed Sarkisian slapping Rowe. Manning did not make the original snub or the AI video. Still, calling the fake violence “hilarious” became the center of the criticism.

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The moment turned national after Vieth posted it. The Inside Texas beat reporter asked the question, recorded the clip, and captioned it “gold.” The post reached millions of views. Vieth later apologized and said he had not seen the slap video when he posted.

Critics focused on three things happening at once. The first is simulated violence against a woman, then Manning laughing about it, and others in the room laughing along. Rowe is a respected journalist who has spoken about her cancer battle and a family loss. That mix made the story much larger than just a press-conference joke.

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Former ESPN anchor Cindy Brunson wrote, “If you have found any of the mocking Holly has endured online since the Longhorns game funny, shame on you.”

Criticism was not limited to Monday’s comments. “You do the damn interview. You are a grown a– man … You are the head coach of the damn school. Do the interview,” Stephen A. Smith said on the sideline interview that happened after the game.

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Some commentators said Manning should not carry all the blame. “No one should make light of hitting a woman, duh, that is objectively factual,” Emmanuel Acho said. “I am not gonna act as though Arch Manning has beaten a woman… I also recognize Arch Manning is not some domestic violence assailant, and I’m not gonna try to CRUCIFY him for it. Call him out for it. Educate him on it. Hey, moving forward, don’t make that joke,” the former NFL linebacker added separately.

Those points line up with the facts. Sarkisian created the first awkward moment, and someone else made the AI video. Vieth asked the question and amplified it with the “gold” caption. The video was AI-modified, and Manning did not create or share it. He still made a joke about it, which he later admitted.

Coach-reporter clashes are not something new. The closest example of such an incident is Lane Kiffin walking away from Jamie Erdahl in October 2021. Kiffin later apologized, saying he “got caught up in emotions” and admitting “it looked rude, which it did.”