Arch Manning Gets Mandate From Steve Sarkisian as Texas Locker Room Put on Notice Against Mississippi State: “Little Discretion”

Texas finally had something to celebrate after back-to-back defeats to Oklahoma and Florida, taking down Ole Miss 34-27. The victory offered Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning some breathing room, but it hardly erased the concerns surrounding the quarterback.

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Three turnovers nearly handed the game away, leaving little room for complacency. Now, with Mississippi State waiting, Sarkisian is looking to set his QB straight. Sarkisian likes Arch Manning’s aggressive approach, but the costly turnovers in back-to-back games have raised concerns.

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Speaking to the media, the Texas coach stressed that his quarterback needs to balance aggression with more conservative decision-making.

“But at the same time, I do think he’s at his best when he’s aggressive throwing the ball. I do think he’s at his best when he’s aggressive using his legs. And so I want him to remain aggressive, but at the same time have a little discretion, obviously as it pertains to the ball,” said the head coach, via Inside Texas on X.

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Manning threw two interceptions against Oklahoma, both of which proved costly as the Sooners capitalized on the mistakes to create scoring opportunities.

Against Florida, he was sacked and fumbled at the Texas 48-yard line, losing nine yards in the process. Florida’s Kanye Clark recovered the ball at the Texas 39-yard line, handing the Gators another opportunity to capitalise on Manning’s mistake.

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Following this, Manning came under pressure, with reports suggesting he could be benched if he struggled against Ole Miss. However, that didn’t happen, as he finished with 212 passing yards and a touchdown. Still, his performance was far from flawless. Manning threw two interceptions and fumbled against Ole Miss.

Although Texas managed to secure the win, Arch Manning’s costly turnovers could have proved disastrous had the Longhorns lost. Texas is already dangerously close to falling out of the College Football Playoff race, and another loss could prove devastating. That is why Steve Sarkisian appears to be taking a stricter approach with his quarterback.

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That said, the Texas Longhorns will next face the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Although the Bulldogs will be without their QB Kamario Taylor, Arch Manning believes they will be the fastest team Texas has faced this season, which is why he said, “That’s what we’re preparing for.”

Mississippi State’s defensive weakness lies in its secondary, which ranks outside the nation’s top 120, despite a run defense that sits inside the top 50. For Texas, establishing a consistent ground game could be the key to controlling the matchup. If the Longhorns can run the ball effectively, the Bulldogs may struggle to keep pace offensively.

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The Texas Longhorns have struggled with offensive line issues so far this season, but that doesn’t mean they can’t turn things around. And what better time to do so than now, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance?

Parker Puckett is expected to start, but Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby could turn to veteran QB AJ Swann, who previously played for Appalachian State and Vanderbilt, if needed. Either way, they’ll have to contend with Will Muschamp.

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“If you look back at us historically, defensively. I felt like we were giving up too much of [easy completions/freebies],” Sarkisian explained why Muschamp’s defensive philosophy benefits the team. “And knowing Will and studying Will from afar, that is one of the calling cards of his defenses is making that there are no gimmies. It’s not easy. And making it difficult to move the football and to pass the football.”

Saturday will be crucial for both teams. The Longhorns may have the upper hand, but can they cut down on their mistakes? That’s the big question.