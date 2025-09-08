Arch Manning Gets Surprising Week 2 Verdict as Paul Finebaum Warns of Brutal Texas Reality

After a rough Week 1 showing against defending champion OSU, Texas QB Arch Manning quickly owned up to his mistakes. But he didn’t stay down for long. On Saturday against San Jose State, Manning lit up the field, throwing four TD passes and running for another score. Following that, the Longhorns cruised to a 38-7 win, with Manning accounting for five total TDs and nearly 300 yards of offense. So, from a shaky start to a statement performance, he reminded everyone why he’s the team’s centerpiece. And with that display, he secures a surprising Week 2 accolade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On September 7, PFF gave Texas QB Arch Manning the top offensive grade of the week: an impressive 85.3. And the reason? Simply after a rough outing in Columbus, Manning bounced back in style, tossing four first-half TDs. On top of that, he finished 19-of-30 with a single INT and added a 20-yard TD run, tiptoeing along the sideline. Now, after a showing like that, surely Manning’s own grade for himself would be even higher, right?

Look, big numbers don’t tell the whole story. So after the win, Manning kept it real, calling his own performance “sloppy.” And he admitted there were moments he could’ve done better, especially in the red zone. Because the Texas QB knows flashy stats only matter if the mistakes get cleaned up. So, “A lot to work on,” stated Manning. “I thought it was sloppy for my part. Can’t turn the ball over in the red area. I’ve got to play better. I think all around, it was a little sloppy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In Saturday’s game, although Manning showed potential. But the sophomore also threw a red-zone interception under pressure: a risky pass that landed in the hands of 3 San Jose State defenders. But while Manning stayed critical of his own performance, HC Steve Sarkisian was full of praise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I thought today was a by-product of the week of work,” mentioned Sarkisian. “He played aggressive throughout the week. He studied the game plan. And he knew exactly what we were trying to do, and I thought today he played more of his style. He extended plays, used his legs, scrambles for a touchdown. That’s the style of player that he is.” So, the coach’s words highlighted how Manning’s effort and versatility drove the Longhorns’ dominant showing. Yet, the day wasn’t all smooth sailing for Manning.

Look, replays caught him wincing after a throw, sparking immediate questions: Is Arch Manning hurt? Because on one misfire to Ryan Wingo, he seemed to favor his shoulder. But Manning shrugged it off afterward. “Nah, no, I’ve got to make that throw,” he said. And Sarkisian echoed the sentiment, insisting he saw no issue. Still, with the Manning name and the spotlight looming large, the images have only fueled chatter that his brief accuracy hiccups might have come with a twinge of pain. But with no official word on an injury, Paul Finebaum issues a warning to Arch Manning about the harsh realities of Texas football.

Red flag for Arch Manning

Well, Paul Finebaum weighed in on Arch Manning’s bounce-back performance during an episode of ESPN College Football. Joining Matt Barrie, he highlighted the bright spots but didn’t sugarcoat the bigger picture. “The most important thing for him is that he got a good game in. He’s back.” After struggling against OSU, Manning looked sharper against San Jose State. Given that, Finebaum added, “To doing things that we expected of him, and ultimately, Arch is going to be tested when they have a good opponent, which they won’t for another couple of weeks. I suspect he’ll be a lot better.” But then came the harsh reality of Texas’ schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looking ahead, the Longhorns face Florida, UTEP, and Sam Houston, with Oklahoma looming as a tricky test before a high-stakes showdown with Georgia in mid-November. Here, Finebaum didn’t hold back on what this week showed. “He had a rough week, and he survived it,” he said. So, the message was clear: Manning can shine, but Texas football is brutal, and he’ll be pushed hard in the weeks to come. Now, even after the win in Week 2, Steve Sarkisian was fuming at his roster.

And the culprit? Twelve costly penalties that drained 115 yards. Following that, his reaction was sharp and pointed: “My foot’s got to get in their b–t here on Monday morning, like that’s unacceptable, and there’s a standard with which we want to play the game, and 12 penalties does not meet that standard.” So, for Manning, the takeaway is clear: talent matters, but discipline and consistency are non-negotiable in the Longhorns’ world.