For much of the night against LSU, Arch Manning looked more like Texas’ biggest obstacle than its savior. Costly sacks and interceptions threatened to derail the Longhorns, but the quarterback had one final answer when it mattered most. Texas scraped past LSU 22-21, keeping its playoff dreams alive, and Manning’s late-game response was enough to make Paul Finebaum sit up and take notice.

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“I like what I see, and I know I took a lot of like, and I should have, by the way, for saying he’s the best quarterback we have seen before we saw him, really, since Tim Tebow. I’ll say this: he’s the gutsiest quarterback I have seen since Tim Tebow,” said Paul Finebaum in his conversation at ESPN First Take.

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“I have never seen anybody put a team on his back after screwing up as much as he has. And Stephen A. and Jay, I think that’s what you have to love about this guy. He does not run away from it. Unlike the coach on the other side, he doesn’t make excuses.”

His comments come after Arch Manning once again failed to make an impact early in the game against the Tigers. On top of that, he struggled for most of the contest. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, he had completed just 13 of his 27 passes for 123 yards, with no touchdowns, three interceptions, and four sacks.

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However, following that abysmal performance, he completed six of his eight passes for 51 yards, along with a pair of runs that resulted in successful third-down conversions and kept the chains moving. His last-minute drive was enough to impress Paul Finebaum.

Interestingly, Finebaum has been supporting Manning since the start of his collegiate career. Back when Arch Manning was preparing to become the Longhorns’ starting quarterback, Finebaum claimed that he had not seen a quarterback as good as Manning since Tim Tebow.

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However, after Manning failed to leave a mark following his clash against Ohio State earlier this season, Finebaum was the first to call for him to be benched, but his comments have changed now.

“Four weeks ago, we sat here and said he ought to be pulled, and quite frankly, at the time, he probably should have been,” Finebaum said. “But he has come back. I’ll give (Texas coach Steve) Sarkisian credit. He called some really elite plays, especially at the end, and Arch Manning delivered.”

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Arch Manning is arguably one of the most polarizing quarterbacks since Tim Tebow, and the expectations surrounding him have been sky-high. Coming from the prestigious Manning bloodline, he was expected to become a Heisman Trophy contender.

However, his collegiate career has been a roller-coaster ride so far. This season, he has completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,198 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per attempt, with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also recorded 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 88 attempts.

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While the team continues to win, the numbers reveal a grave concern about the Longhorns’ offense, particularly regarding Arch Manning. Tim Tebow, by comparison, won the Heisman Trophy and was part of a team that captured two national championships.

A direct comparison between the two might be a bit far-fetched, but making a case for Manning’s gutsiness being reminiscent of Tebow’s is certainly reasonable.

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Following their victory over LSU, the Texas Longhorns improved to 8-2, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin’s first season as LSU’s head coach has been far from ideal, with things going poorly for both him and the team.