Arch Manning Has Strong Response to NFL Draft Hype After Revealing Steve Sarkisian’s True Colors

Anybody even remotely following college football knows about the hype around Arch Manning and his 2026 draft projections. They’re way too lofty for a guy who’s played just one proper season in college football. But it’s not entirely out of reach either for someone with Manning’s potential. Experts left and right have touted how great Manning stands to be in the draft. But now the legacy quarterback weighs upon those high expectations, and he shared what his goals are for the moment.

That coveted No. 1 spot is always revolving around him or LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier. After two years behind Quinn Ewers, the time is finally here for the eagerly awaited QB to take his first snap as Texas QB1. An overwhelming majority of analysts and experts are confident that Manning has the means to perform so well this season. They’re all making the case for him to go as the No. 1 pick. But for Manning, it’s all just noise.

Hate him or love him, the Texas QB is going to put up a worthwhile show this season. And that’s his sole focus for now. He said in a June 27 video of On Texas football, “I really don’t pay much attention to anyone what they think besides my coaches, my parents, and some close friends that will tell me the truth. But I’m not worried what other people think. I’m just going to go out there, have fun, play my game.” Those are wise words from a QB upon whose shoulders lie an overwhelming amount of expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He has 969 yards and some notable performances from last year. But the scale of hopes that fans have in him stands a chance of weighing him down. Manning’s competitors are a lot more experienced than him as a starter, and this is only his first year. That’s why he has put blinders on his eyes as he approaches the season, focusing his attention on just football. He saw Texas as the best spot that gave him the chance to do that, breaking the family tradition of picking the Rebels.

AD

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas at Texas A&M Nov 30, 2024 College Station, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20241230_mcl_la6_058

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Arch Manning shares his thoughts on his rapport with Steve Sarkisian

The Manning family must’ve been a little taken aback that the next in line to the NFL was choosing a collegiate home that wasn’t Ole Miss. But the elite QB had his heart set on Austin. He’s a big instrument of Steve Sarkisian’s campaign to finally break past the barricade of the semis, a spot where Texas has failed for the past two seasons. In a conversation with On3’s Pete Nakos, he spoke about why Steve Sarkisian was the best for him.

“Just his track record with quarterbacks, he came off a really good year in 2020 with Mac Jones at Alabama… I like him as a person. I liked Austin, liked Texas, so it was just the right fit. He’s hard on me sometimes, but I deserve it a lot of the time,” Manning said. Sarkisian, after Lane Kiffin, was an extremely valuable asset for the Tide as an OC. Now at Texas, he knows the kind of player he’s tasked with shaping. It’s not the legacy part that’ll be a priority. It’s the sheer skill Manning possesses and trusts Sarkisian to hone him in the best way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Manning seems genuinely content with his choice. He’s waited a long time for his crown and is now eager to show what he brings to the sport this season as a starter. The elite QB is drowning out the clamour around his draft. He has a big year ahead of him, failing which those chatters around him will cease to exist.