Arch Manning Hype Faces Reality Check as Saints Draft Plan Confirmed by Reporter

Is the Manning last name a curse or a blessing? Only Arch Manning might be able to answer that based on how he’s taking in the mixed verdicts. Even before a full season started, the new Texas QB1 has become the wave of expectations. Tim Tebow comparisons? Check. Heisman odds? Already on top of the board at +550? His uncle Peyton Manning’s hype at the Manning Passing Academy saying he’s making “throws that I can’t even think about making”. But along with the hype comes the reality checks.

The kid’s got the tools—938 yards, nine TDs, and just two picks last season as a backup prove it. Still, stepping into the QB1 role at Texas is like jumping into a pressure cooker. The SEC’s a beast, and with a revamped O-line and a new receiving corps, Arch’s got some hurdles. Add a brutal schedule with Ohio State in Week 1, and it’s sink-or-swim time. While the media crowns him king of SEC QBs even above veterans like Garrett Nussmeier and LaNorris Sellers, That SEC Podcast just hit the brakes hard on July 6.

“God’s gift of football. Shane, they’re crowning his a—, he’s the best quarterback,” SEC Mike quipped to his co-host, poking fun at the Arch Manning-mania. “I mean I think he’ll be fantastic. You know, I think he’s going to need to come back for another year. But maybe in two years, he’ll be God’s gift of football, Heisman favorite, all that. I think there’s going to be some ups and downs.” The point is it’s too early to crown him all glory.

One of the biggest concerns that Arch Manning might have to face this season is the revamped O-line. As Mike pointed out, “Offensive line is completely retooling. New receiving core at Ohio State week one.” Texas’ offense is a puzzle and half of the pieces are missing. The departures of anchor linemen, who kept Quinn Ewers upright, left gaps. The team also lost its top three WRs. Besides, injuries currently sideline and limit star WRs Ryan Wingo and Deondre Moore. New weapons like 5-star Kaliq Lockett and 4-star Jaime Ffrench carry the hype, but like their QB, they remain untested.

Chemistry’s going to take time, and Arch Manning doesn’t have much of it with Ohio State waiting in Week 1. He might have shown flashes last season, filling in for an injured Ewers. But now he’s the guy and there’s no more training wheels for the upcoming brutal schedule. “There’s some tricky games there at Florida, Oklahoma, Texas A&M. I don’t know,” Mike added. “Those are the games we’re gonna judge Arch Manning this year… but I’m not ready to anoint old Arch yet.” Still, the spotlight’s burning hot and that brings us to the NFL talk.

The Saints see a future with Arch Manning under center

While Arch Manning preps for the most anticipated season in Texas’ history since Vince Young’s Rose Bowl lead, NFL whispers are already swirling. According to Mike Florio, the New Orleans Saints are already eyeing the Longhorns phenom for the 2027 NFL Draft. It’s not smoke without fire. Derek Carr’s surprise retirement has thrown the Saints into QB limbo, leaving rookie Tyler Shough as the stopgap. But as Florio put it, Shough’s leash is short.

If Shough doesn’t show enough, the Saints might turn to the Manning family tree once again, this time, for Archie Manning’s grandson. “I think Arch Manning will spend two years as a college starter before entering the draft,” Florio said, laying out the path. It checks out. Arch Manning waited his turn behind Ewers and Maalik Murphy, even though he could’ve jumped ship and started elsewhere. Loyalty kept him in Austin. Now, opportunity meets legacy. “I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas,” Arch said. “Sometimes it’s worth the wait.”

It’s a rare blend of patience and pressure. Arch Manning chose Texas for the culture, not just the program. But if the Saints do come knocking in 2027, who knows what could happen. At least, he’s got MVPs to steer his direction.