Arch Manning Is Carefully Dodging a College Football Cliché That Carson Beck Proudly Embraces

Imagine you have to create your ideal quarterback for the 2025 season. One must put Joe Burrow’s arm talent in him and probably Vince Young’s or Cam Newton’s size and athleticism. Pour in some Bryce Young’s pocket presence and some Johnny Manziel’s playmaking ability. Will this be the most perfect QB in college football? Probably yes, right? However, even then, this ‘perfect’ QB wouldn’t have half the hype that Arch Manning is commanding, building up to the 2025 season. And the reasons are quite a few.

First and foremost is the surname he carries on the back of his Jersey. After all, both of Arch’s uncles (Eli and Peyton) have a combined total of 4 Super Bowl victories and an uncountable number of iconic moments. But that isn’t the only reason why Arch Manning is rewriting the rules of how QBs are perceived in college football.

The guy, despite unofficially commanding an NIL value of over $10 million and being the face of the Texas team right now, has not forgotten his roots. In a time when big-name QBs choose to live alone in their million-dollar houses due to the NIL money. Arch Manning, on the other hand, is going old school, a path which both his uncles once followed in college football. John Middlekauff discussed with Colin Cowherd on Cowherd’s July 17th podcast episode some of the similar things.

“Historically, everyone had roommates on the team. Those days are kind of done because all these guys are so rich. It’s like, why wouldn’t I just rent a huge house by myself? I don’t need to have any roommates. So that creates a divide of just the human element of these guys are 18, 19, 20 years old,” said John. And he is right, we have seen college QBs both past and present living in million-dollar houses.

Take, for example, Carson Beck, who transferred to Miami on a sensational $4 million deal. The guy was living in a separate $5 million rental house with his girlfriend after transferring. His house even came in the news when his Lamborghini and a Mercedes-Benz were stolen back in February. Even past QBs like Caleb Williams lived in multimillion-dollar homes. Williams even gave a tour of his home ahead of the 2024 NFL draft and captioned it, “home sweet home.” Of course, we can argue if it’s right or wrong, but that’s not the point here.

Because Arch Manning’s choice to live with his roommates is reason enough to say that the QB is on a whole other level. And guess what? It’s a conscious choice on his part to cultivate team bonding. “I live with five other guys on the team. We have a good time, it’s nice to be on the same schedule as them, and a lot of memories are going to be in the locker room, on a hard run, or hanging out at home,” said Arch Manning when asked why he chose to live with his teammates. Now, don’t think the humility or the ‘Manning’ name on his back are the only reasons why he is carrying that god level hype.

Arch Manning’s hype is comparable to Lebron James at St. Vincent?

Standing at 6’4″ and 219 lbs, Manning comes with a package of an ideal QB size with a surprisingly strong arm and speed for his frame. Moreover, his ability to “threaten every blade of grass,” as scouts note, is another reason why he is being touted to take Texas to the national title. Now, talk about his prior experience, we have already seen him perform last year when he took over for Quinn Ewers and produced 939 passing yards. So, these are some of the many reasons why even John Middlekauff touts Arch Manning to break every previous stereotype.

“He’s almost treated like LeBron was at St. Vincent or Bryce Harper was in high school on this front of sports. Usually, when you get the hype behind you, it’s after you play like Andrew Luck or Trevor Lawrence or Caleb Williams, like you’ve played a season, and everyone’s like this guy’s incredible. And he’s already treated like he’s going to be the greatest, better than his uncle,” echoed John Middlekauff. So is it a watershed moment in college football?

Well, in terms of hype factor, probably yes. But, we haven’t seen him perform yet in QB1 capacity throughout the season, withstanding injuries and that gruelling SEC schedule. Being the deputy of Quinn Ewers was one thing, but now carrying the hopes of a national title for the Texas nation is a whole different ball game. But if history is our witness, and that ‘Manning’ name is our reference. Then that milestone is about to be achieved.