Arch Manning Learns Texas Future as Steve Sarkisian’s DeAndre Moore Replacement Plan Confirmed

Arch Manning and Texas are gearing up to be a threat for the 2026 season, this time for real. The Longhorns have been reshuffling the WR room, one of the team’s most significant problem areas last season. Now, an underdog player has been entrusted with the most demanding role in the receiving unit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Steve Sarkisian intends to reassign WR Emmett Mosley V to the slot position, according to Orangebloods.com. The receiver missed part of the 2025 season due to a lower leg injury. However, during his active periods, he made a significant impact with his performance.

With DeAndre Moore now involved, Mosley was used in a rotational role. Now that the veteran WR has transferred, Mosley appears to be an ideal replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mosley (6’2″, 205 lbs) is taller and much larger compared to Moore Jr. (6 feet, 192 lbs). His size makes him a weapon to be used at slot, which becomes a safety blanket for Manning, along with the tight end. The WR, with his physical advantages, will be a brilliant answer to attack slot cornerbacks. Mosley can also be positioned deeper into the field instead of being used for short-yardage plays.

Plus, experts know how brilliant the WR is as a pass blocker. He came with that reputation from Stanford and upheld it at Texas. Emmett Mosely has played at slot at Stanford, which further proves why he is the right man for the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I like the fact that [at] Stanford [Mosley] played in the slot and outside. We were looking for a versatile player that way, that can really do it all, Sarkisian said in September last year.

So when you think about he’s got size, he’s smart, he’s a really good blocker, he’s caught a lot of passes, and so I think he’s just going to be a nice mix for us, a guy who’s not a one-dimensional player that’s really going to fit into our style of offense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mosley and Arch Manning’s rise in the 2025 season happened in tandem. The WR scored 2 touchdowns against Mississippi State, including one from the quarterback. The game made both of them heroes. Against Vanderbilt, it was Mosley who stepped in as a pass blocker to help Ryan Wingo connect with Arch Manning for a 75-yard touchdown.

After Wingo left with an injury, Mosely carried on as a seasoned Texas receiver. Mosley is someone who moves the chains on offense, having earned Stanford heaps of first downs. That, along with his experience at slot, his growth as a Texas receiver, and his strong hands, makes him an exceptional WR who deserves to be used more.

Thus, DeAndre Moore Jr.’s exit will now make that possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Texas’s WR room will shape out for 2026 with Arch Manning

Texas loses significant production with the departures of Parker Livingstone and DeAndre Moore Jr. to the portal. Plus, they’ve also lost players at depth in Aaron Butler and Jaime Ffrench Jr. Meanwhile, Sarkisian went for the best receiver to make up for the losses: Auburn’s Cam Coleman.

But the head coach did not bring in any other receiver, proving that the remaining WR talent is strong enough for the Longhorns’ comeback in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

This duo can develop into a three-pronged attack with Emmett Mosley V in play, who will come in as WR2. At Stanford, he led the receivers in touchdowns with six scores.

Next up are Daylan McCutcheon and Kaliq Lockett. They are likely to hold down the fort deep in the depths, just like last year. Lockett can be expected to get more reps, since he showed flashes of his 5-star rating as a true freshman in 2025. Lockett made a statement by scoring a touchdown in the Citrus Bowl game. Plus, he might emerge as the No. 4 receiver for Texas.

Texas has welcomed 2026 WRs Jermaine Bishop, Chris Stewart, and Kohen Brown as well. Most likely, they will have to observe the experienced WRs for the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmett Mosley, even after two seasons in college football, has yet to reach his ceiling. But this year, that will change. He will have his work cut out for him lining up at slot, but he can also prove to be a key to Texas’s success in 2026.