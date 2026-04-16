Arch Manning Makes Difficult Confession After Offseason Surgery Forced Limited Spring Participation

For someone who grew up with a spotlight because of his last name, standing still might’ve been the hardest assignment Arch Manning has ever faced. This spring, while Texas went through installs, reps, and depth chart battles, their QB1 was mostly just watching. A “minor” foot surgery in January kept him on a leash through most of spring practice. And of course, it bothered him.

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“Obviously when you’re not out there, you’re kind of antsy and it was hard the first few weeks just not being able to do anything,” Arch Manning admitted to the media on April 15. “Now, I get to do a little bit more, so just getting those mental reps, spending time with the guys, trying to teach the younger guys has been good.”

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His statement is a window into how wired QBs like him are, especially being raised in football royalty as the nephew of legendary NFL QBs like Eli and Peyton Manning. For Arch Manning, inactivity is unnatural.

“It was different,” he added. “It was kind of hard on me because I’m used to playing football. If you’re not in football, you’re in basketball, you’re in baseball. Just always being active and not being able to run or do anything was a little bit challenging, but I think it was good rest for my body.”

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For someone as athletic as Arch Manning, this is friction because for the first time in a long time, he had to confront what it means to not be moving forward physically. But while the foot surgery in January limited him physically, it forced a mental reset. He’s studying, teaching, and building chemistry with 43 new faces.

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“He’ll be 100% ready to rock and roll (by June),” Steve Sarkisian said.

Arch Manning echoed that confidence saying, “If we had a game today, I’d be playing. I feel 100%.”

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The second-year Texas starter already showed flashes of what’s possible. Last season, he threw for 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and added 10 scores on the ground in his first full year as starter. Still, what lingered from 2025 was the inconsistency. And Arch Manning, who knows it, isn’t dodging the criticism either.

“I’m not going to shy away from anything,” he told On3. “People are allowed to say whatever they want. It doesn’t really affect me. I know where I’m going and I know no one’s going to stop me. So that’s where I am with all that.”

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That defiance sets up what comes next because if this spring was about patience, the bigger question is what happens when the expectations come rushing back.

Arch Manning opens up on rollercoaster season

There are a lot of ways to describe Arch Manning’s 2025 season. The hype got out of control starting with a preseason Heisman favorite with limited starting experience. Texas opened the year ranked No. 1 but fell off the track early and everybody felt the pressure.

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“I think I could have had more fun,” he admitted. “The first half of the season, I was (ticked). I wasn’t playing well and it wasn’t fun for me.”

Against Florida, two fourth-quarter interceptions turned a tight game into a loss. Against Kentucky, a win came despite the offense going 12-of-27 with no touchdowns. But then something shifted in his mindset.

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“And then I kind of sort of said ‘screw it’ and had a little more fun and started winning some games,” he added.

With that mindset, things started clicking. The following week against Mississippi State, he went 346 yards and three touchdowns, with one on the ground. Then came a statement performance against a top-ten Vanderbilt team. He completed 25-of-33 of his passes with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. That’s what release can do.

Texas didn’t reach its ultimate goal as the playoffs slipped away. But the 10-3 finish, capped by a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, gave a glimpse of what Arch Manning can be when he’s playing free. Now layer that version onto what he’s walking into in 2026. The offense is loaded with new weapons including WR Cam Coleman and RBs like Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

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“One hundred percent. Those guys are for real,” he said. “We have so many guys who can score from far away.”

Now, he’s chasing consistency while shutting out “rat poison,” as Nick Saban would say.

“I’m just trying to get better every day,” he said. “That’s not for me to judge.”

It’s a quieter mindset but perhaps more dangerous. That’s one of the positives he got during this limited spring.