Arch Manning Makes Weight Transformation After Surgery Made Him Overweight

As the 2026 fall practice approaches, good news appears to have arrived for the Texas Longhorns QB1. After gaining weight following his surgery, Arch Manning has now made a full comeback on that front.

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On July 22, CFB insider CJ Vogel noted on X that Arch Manning has lost 13 pounds, according to the recent Texas roster update. At the Manning Passing Academy in late June, the QB weighed 235 pounds. His current weight stands at 222 pounds.

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After foot surgery in January, Manning gained routine weight while recovering in a boot. He sustained the injury in a game against Texas A&M in November 2024. The QB played through the discomfort during the 2025 season.

As for his recovery, he was instructed to wear a protective walking boot. This decision was made for him to limit his cardio during spring practice in Texas. However, he was able to participate in 7-on-7 drills.

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“I got a little big, but I lost some weight. I got up to, like, 235, and I was getting a little fat,” Manning said during his interview at the Manning Passing Academy in late June.

Once cleared by Texas medical staff, Manning attacked the weight loss. The redshirt junior quickly burned off the extra weight.

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Manning, alongside Trevor Goosby and star defensive end Colin Simmons, is attending the SEC Media Days. Head coach Steve Sarkisian chose these three as his program’s representatives. They will participate in interviews on July 23 as the final group of student-athletes to close out the event.

Texas will take on the final time slot of the event in Tampa, Florida. Manning will have to prepare himself for an extensive interview, as he is a candidate for the postseason Heisman Trophy.

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Manning is entering the 2026 season with loads of pressure to win the national championship. He is returning as a full-time starter for the second consecutive year. This season also comes with the responsibility to put in more snaps to project himself as a top-tier pick for the 2027 NFL Draft.

In his first year as a full-time starter, he accumulated 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. ESPN’s Jordan Rodgers recently pointed out just one drawback in his game: his short-passing. However, the QB showed significant improvement in the second half of the 2025 season after early struggles.

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The QB now has an elite roster behind him, especially on offense. WR Ryan Wingo is returning for another year. To add to that, Steve Sarkisian has added WR Cam Coleman from Auburn. The running back room will also have a new look after portal additions. NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown will be crucial to reviving the run game, which was nonexistent last season.

Texas has one of the toughest schedules to reach the college playoffs this season. They will open their season on September 5 against Texas State, after which Ohio State will come to Austin to play the return leg of the home-and-home series between the two programs.