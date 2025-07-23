Arch Manning Nearly Drove Longhorns’ WR Away From Texas as He Comes Clean on QB’s Stardom

Every recruit remembers their first few campus visits. The stadium lights, the photo ops, the jerseys with your name stitched on the back—it all feels like a preview of something big. For many young athletes, those early trips shape not just where they’ll play, but how they’ll feel about a program long before signing day. It’s a ritual as much as a decision: fly in, get the red carpet treatment, and walk away with a sense of belonging or not.

But it doesn’t always go as planned. Sometimes, the welcome isn’t warm, or the timing is off. Perhaps the coaches are preoccupied, or another recruit is stealing the spotlight. Something about the atmosphere feels uninviting, as if all the attention has already been claimed. Another recruit is in town, a big name, already drawing all eyes, and suddenly, a future receiver feels invisible. And in those moments, all it takes is one awkward weekend to push a top-tier talent in the opposite direction.

On the July 23 episode of the “3rd and Longhorn” podcast, Ryan Wingo confessed about his first impression of visiting Texas. The five-star freshman wideout said that he “didn’t like” Texas at first and even told himself, “Nah, I won’t ever go here.” The reason? Arch Manning. Wingo had scheduled his visit as a high schooler, only to find that the spotlight had already landed elsewhere. For a teenager dreaming of being the guy, the message felt clear: this wasn’t his moment.

Arch Manning, the most-hyped quarterback recruit in a generation, was also on campus that weekend, soaking up all the attention. “Everything was basically about him on some not really like I was being selfish type of thing, but it was more so like I was kind of, like I said, disconnected from kind of the team—not the team necessarily, but like just everything that was going on,” Wingo recalled. For a wideout who thrives on chemistry and connection, feeling invisible was a gut punch. In that moment, Texas felt less like a home and more like someone else’s stage.

Still, moments like that can do more than just sting; they linger. For Wingo, it wasn’t about ego; it was about belonging. In a sport where relationships matter as much as rankings, that early disconnect left a mark. But time and second chances have a way of reshaping perception. Wingo wasn’t just invited back; he was embraced. Wingo got a chance to rewrite the first impression. “When I came up again, and then I was kind of that recruit that, you know, everybody was kind of trying to get to come here, it was way better for me,” he recalled. This time, the spotlight felt shared.

Arch Manning and Ryan Wingo light the way for Texas

For Ryan Wingo, Texas’s leap into the SEC in 2024 as his freshman season was both a proving ground and a showcase. He appeared in all 16 games, logging 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns, good for a 16.3-yard average per catch and earning him one of the nation’s highest-graded freshmen by PFF. His breakout moment came against UTSA, when he racked up 127 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown that silenced early skeptics. In a conference known for chewing up first-years, Wingo emerged not just as a contributor, but as a future cornerstone.

With Arch Manning stepping into a starting role, the duo’s connection has become one of the brightest spots in Texas’ SEC transition. That bond has translated into production. Four of Wingo’s six explosive plays, catches of 25 yards or more, came off deep balls from Manning, including a sideline fade against Kentucky that set up a game-winning drive. In three games where Manning started, Wingo averaged 5 catches and 88 yards, more than double his output with other QBs. Their off-field bond is filled with plenty of playful fire, as Wingo said that he “trash talks” with Manning.

With Texas set to navigate its second SEC campaign in 2025, the stakes and the spotlight are higher than ever. But if this past season is any indication, the Longhorns have more than just raw talent in Arch Manning and Ryan Wingo; they have a bond forged in fire, rejection, and backyard cookouts. As Wingo continues to evolve into a game-changing receiver and Manning steps deeper into his leadership role, their chemistry could define Texas’s offensive identity moving forward.