Arch Manning No Longer Texas’ Backbone After Steve Sarkisian Hits Transfer Portal Move

Texas fell short of its goal to reach the playoffs last year despite being the preseason No. 1. While the talent was there on paper, it didn’t materialize into the consistency you need to go through an SEC schedule. Steve Sarkisian hit the portal to get more help for Arch Manning, and after their spring game, CFB analyst Josh Pate is all-in on the head coach’s transfer activities.

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“And there’s a very real scenario where the best player for Texas on either side of the ball this year is a transfer,” Josh Pate said on his eponymous college football show while discussing the takeaways from spring games. “Now, I know Collin Simmons exists; I know Arch Manning exists. There are a lot of options for really good players on this team.”

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The Longhorns were saved from an abysmal season in 2025 by a midseason resurgence that saw them hit a 7-1 in their last eight games to finish with a 10-3. Though Manning threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions, it was not enough for him to meet the Heisman Trophy expectations many had of him when the season began. However, a share of the blame can also be attributed to the lack of veteran leadership and big-moment players on the roster.

With the addition of 19 quality players on both sides of the ball, the Longhorns’ class was ranked No. 3 in the nation by 247Sports, behind only the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss. Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani, Sun Devils transfer Raleek Brown, Rutgers transfer Bo Mascoe, and NC State Wolfpack transfer Hollywood Smothers are a few of the 19 talents the Longhorns added in January. Of these, Auburn transfer Cam Coleman and Pittsburgh transfer Rasheem Biles earned special shoutouts from Pate.

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“I think one of the very best players on either side of the ball will be Cam Coleman and Rasheem Biles. Running back’s [Raleek Brown] going to be really good,” Pate said. “Now, you’ve heard about Cam Coleman all throughout this spring. He’s the wide receiver transfer from Auburn with good reason. Cam Coleman’s a monster. Cam Coleman was in a place last year where it was impossible for him to realize his full potential. He’s in a place this year where he can realize his full potential. But I don’t want to talk to you about Cam Coleman,” he added.

Coleman’s talent is undeniable. He impressed in a hapless Auburn offense that could never figure out who the right signal caller for the program is. Even then, he had 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns over two seasons. His presence is also likely to allow Ryan Wingo to have a more flexible role next year.

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“Rasheem Biles has the chance to be every bit the impact player on the defensive side that they rightfully expect Cam Coleman to be on the offensive side. It’s just the nation’s not talking about Rasheem Biles as much, Texas fans are. He’s a linebacker from Pitt.”

Biles, the No. 1-ranked LB in the portal, led the ACC last year with 17.5 tackles for loss. He comes in as a direct replacement for Anthony Hill Jr. With this brilliant group of transfers Sarkisian brought in, the Longhorns have what it takes to get back to the top next season.

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Longhorns’ offensive line will decided their fate

With Arch Manning expected to improve and a potent group of offensive weapons, the only concern lies with the unit that contributed to their downfall in big games last year. In Texas’s loss to Florida last year, the offensive line allowed a 58% pressure rate. Throughout the season, Sarkisian had to rely on inexperienced underclassmen due to injuries. According to Josh Pate, the Longhorns’ ceiling could rise if the O-line improves.

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“The floor for this team is extremely high. It’s just the offensive line,” Pate said. “This is the team that has the potential to be like the head-up favorite, sort of like a clear favorite. But that’s if the offensive line pans out. Because pretty much everywhere else on this team, they’re either equal to or upgraded from what they had been.

“But that offensive line unit, that’s the key that will decide whether this is a special team that could win a national championship or it’s a team that had a ton of potential, but it was never able to be realized because the offensive line wouldn’t allow it to be realized.”

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Sarkisian added IOL Laurence Seymore from Western Kentucky and OT Melvin Siani from Wake Forest for veteran presence among his O-line starters. Trevor Goosby, Connor Roberston, and Brandon Baker are the returning starters. The only concern at the moment is the depth at the center position, as Jackson Christian and Devin Coleman do not have any experience. However, it’s still in better shape than last year.