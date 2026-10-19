Arch Manning Put on High Alert as Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Announces New QB Decision

Arch Manning’s grip on Texas’ starting quarterback job may be facing its biggest test yet after consecutive losses exposed the Longhorns’ offensive struggles. With Ole Miss coming to Austin this Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian appears ready to prepare another option; even as Manning remains the starter, there are potential crossroads.

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“Texas is expected to give an uptick in first-team quarterback reps to redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. this week in practice. Arch Manning still projects as the Texas starter,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote on X. “The uptick in Lacey’s reps is a signal that Texas could replace Manning if he continues to struggle.”

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The report does not confirm that a quarterback battle has begun in Texas or that Manning will be benched. But the possibility has been floated. The increased practices for Lacey suggest the coaching staff wants to be prepared if its current starter cannot turn things around.

Texas came into the 2026 season expecting to compete for a national championship. Instead, the Longhorns have now lost back-to-back games to Oklahoma and Florida, both by a score of 27-24. The loss to Florida will sting because Texas had a 17-3 lead in the second quarter and looked to be in control.

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But the offense couldn’t keep things going. Florida scored 24 straight to take the lead. Even though the Longhorns scored a touchdown to make it 24-24, Manning had a sack-fumble when Texas had the ball to either tie the game or take the lead. The loss dropped Texas to 4-2. Now, Steve Sarkisian needs to find a way to get his team back on track before the schedule gets any tougher.

Manning’s numbers show he’s had a mixed start to the season. In six games, he’s completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,295 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s also run for 102 yards on 49 carries. Against Florida, he went 14-for-20 for 173 yards and a touchdown, but a late fumble hurt Texas in the loss.

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The quarterback entered the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite and a projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Those expectations have made his recent mistakes even more noticeable.

Sarkisian has acknowledged that changes could be necessary. Following the Florida loss, the Texas coach made it clear that the offense’s performance would be scrutinized rather than allowing the same problems to continue unchecked.

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“We’re not playing good offensive football right now, so everything is going to be evaluated,” Sarkisian said in the postgame presser.

Manning also accepted responsibility for his role in the team’s struggles, recognizing the expectations that accompany playing quarterback at Texas.

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“Yeah, I mean everyone’s evaluated every week. That’s how it is when you go to a school like this with elite players. Everyone’s gotta get better and that starts with me,” Manning said.

Lacey now has an opportunity to strengthen his case for more playing time, although his limited experience makes a permanent change far from straightforward.

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The redshirt freshman joined Texas as a four-star recruit in the 2025 class after attending Saraland High School in Alabama. He has appeared in three games, completing eight of nine passes for 70 yards while adding three rushing yards on two attempts.

Texas will need to weigh that inexperience against Manning’s recent difficulties. The Longhorns have highly regarded talent across their offense, including wide receiver Cam Coleman, and the coaching staff will be expected to find a way to make those weapons more effective.

Manning remains the expected starter, but the increased first-team repetitions give Texas a potential alternative if his struggles persist. Most probably, this will be sorted out by the next game against Ole Miss on October 24.