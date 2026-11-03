Arch Manning Reveals Eli Manning’s Advice to Him as NFL Scouts Give Up on Him in New Draft Update

Arch Manning’s draft stock is taking a real hit, but his uncle Eli’s advice might be the exact mental reset he needs. The Texas quarterback said on Monday that Eli told him to “trust the protection,” no matter what happened on the last snap. It comes at an ugly time for his draft stock. ESPN’s midseason survey of 25 NFL scouts and executives gave him zero votes as the top quarterback in the 2027 class, while he had seven in August. The poll only asked scouts to name their single best QB in the class, not whether Manning still has NFL value.

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“I think that’s just a common what you got to do at quarterback,” Arch Manning said, according to OrangeBloods.com on X. “Eli, a few weeks ago, told me, ‘Just trust the protection. Whether you got a sack to play before or you had a bunch of time, trust the protection and don’t let it get to you.'”

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That’s a quarterback thing to say, and it fits what Texas has watched. Manning has been hit all year, and the Mississippi State game showed it. He was sacked five times (according to Coach Sarkisian and six times according to ESPN) and went down 13 times in total, lost his helmet on one play, and had his right hand taped after it wouldn’t stop bleeding.

The QB still finished 16-of-20 for 220 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 31-3 win over Mississippi State. Eli’s point is simple: a sack on first down can’t change what happens on second.

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Manning is at 64.8% for 1,727 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Texas lost 27-24 to Oklahoma after two late interceptions, then 27-24 to Florida on a late strip-sack. Before that, the Longhorns beat Ohio State 24-23 on September 12.

The last two games have gone better. Against Ole Miss on October 24, he threw two touchdowns’ worth of trouble: two interceptions and a fumble that went back for a score, plus two rushing touchdowns in a 34-27 win.

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Against Mississippi State, Manning was clean with the ball. Protection is still a problem. Texas has allowed 20 sacks in five SEC games, the same number it gave up in eight league games last season.

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker got 17 of the 25 scouts’ votes in the ESPN poll. Notre Dame’s CJ Carr got four, Miami’s Darian Mensah three, and Oregon’s Dante Moore one.

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“Honestly, I’ve never felt better about Arch Manning than I do this week. This guy is ready,” Steve Sarkisian said. “He’s a warrior, he’s tough, his competitive spirit is extremely high.”

Texas is 6-2 and 3-2 in the SEC and sits No. 10 in the AP poll, with Missouri up next. The Tigers are 6-2, ranked No. 19 and also 3-2 in conference, and Saturday’s game is effectively a playoff elimination for both.

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Manning’s legs are part of the plan, but Sarkisian said after the Mississippi State game that Texas can’t keep taking this many hits on its quarterback. If Manning keeps the interception column quiet and the line holds up, Texas stays in the race.