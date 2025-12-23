Arch Manning & Texas Dealt Worst Blow in Monday’s 5 Biggest Transfer Portal Movers

Monday delivered one of the most consequential developments of the portal cycle for the Longhorns, as Texas is set to lose another veteran offensive contributor. Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. announced his intention to explore his options elsewhere on December 22. For a program preparing for the next phase of the Arch Manning era, the timing and the player make this a far more damaging loss than it initially appears.

Texas’ uneven start to the season created ripple effects throughout the roster, impacting both established starters and players fighting for roles. Moore’s decision to enter the portal adds another layer of concern, particularly for the program’s long-term outlook. For Arch Manning, it means losing a trusted target just as their on-field connection began to take shape.

After Ryan Wingo Jr., Moore bagged the 2 place in the receivers leaderboard for Texas this year. His best game was an outing against Sam Houston State, where he racked up 79 yards in 5 catches. Later on in the season, his dynamic with Arch Manning improved, and so did Texas’s passing accuracy. He is the receiver who helped the QB become the first Texas QB to have a trio of passing, rushing, and receiving TDs all in one game. Moore leaves with a total of 77 catches for 988 yards and 11 TDs.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. 0 celebrates with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning 16 and other teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.

The other major entry into the portal is USF’s Byrum Brown. The QB has spent 4 years with the Bulls and will leave the program as one of its best QBs in history. Brown comes with a massive production from the last 4 seasons: 9,955 total offensive yards (2,056 rushing yards included), and 91 TDs. USF is not just losing a star QB, but it’s losing the program’s biggest support.

Brown was a big reason behind Alex Golesh’s success. Golesh being hired away at Auburn might be a reason behind Brown’s departure. The QB has already become an important target for the Tigers since Jackson Arnold is also transferring. Brown has one year of eligibility left and could use it at Auburn to better his chances for the future. He becomes a really good replacement for Arnold, especially because of his rushing prowess.

Here are other players who announced their plans to enter the portal.

South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Florida are also losing players to the portal

South Carolina will be losing QB Air Noland to the portal. This will be the 2 straight year he will be transferring out. Noland has had a challenging time in his career, despite having been the 7th-best QB in the 2024 cycle. For the past two years, Noland has found himself buried in the depth sheet. In South Carolina, he had to wait for his chance after La Nanorris Sellers, Luke Doty, and Cuttler Wools. Noland leaves the Gamecocks with just 13 yards.

Oklahoma OL Isaiah Autry-Dent will also be entering the portal, he announced on social media. He leaves after playing just one game for the Sooners. Before the season, Dent measured at 317 pounds, which was the biggest gain for any offensive player at that time.

Yet another rookie to leave camp is Florida’s Naeshaun Montgomery. The WR totaled 3 catches for 26 yards, not finding enough time to play in the Gators’ turbulent schedule this year. He was going to be buried deep in the depth chart next year, with the presence of Dallas and Tre Wilson, and Vernell Brown III. In 2026, the chart will see freshman Davian Groce. Montgomery is actually the 5 receiver to leave Florida in the wake of Jon Sumrall taking on the role of HC.

The transfer portal will only be open one time this season, per the new change in rules. The portal will open on January 2 and close on January 16. A lot of elite names have also entered the portal, which will make the competition to find another team extremely competitive.