Arch Manning Thrown Into Spotlight as Texas Camp Opener Doesn’t Go Quite to Script

Fans expected a clean rollout of the Arch Manning era. Day 1 of Texas fall camp and the media is in full swarm. The Louisiana native didn’t disappoint either, singing darts like he’s been QB1 forever. He looked the part, bulked up and dialed in. But as he stood tall in the pocket, one thing was unmistakably missing. The supporting cast didn’t show up exactly as planned.

Arch Manning’s go-to guy wasn’t anywhere near the field. Nor is one of his protectors. Per OnTexasFootball’s X report on July 31, “Ryan Wingo and DJ Campbell were both absent from practice today due to personal reasons.” “Nothing serious,” reports insisted. But there’s no sugarcoating it. Ryan Wingo’s absence on Day 2 was not ideal for a quarterback trying to build chemistry with a young, evolving receiver corps. His role is essential as Texas lost both Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond to the draft and he was next in line to wear the WR crown in Austin.

Ryan Wingo carries high expectations on his shoulders. Out of St. Louis, he was a 5-star freak with top-40 billing on the 247Sports Composite. He looked like a Sunday-ready receiver the moment he stepped on campus. At 6’2, 214 pounds, he’s a physical guy with deep-threat speed and strong hands. As a freshman, he quietly played in all 16 games, hauling in 29 catches for 472 yards and two TDs. But the stat that really pops is that eight of those grabs went for 20+ yards. And now, with Arch Manning under center, his value multiplies.

In his absence, Parker Livingstone turned heads with deep-ball grabs, and Emmett Mosley V and Jaime Ffrench made solid impressions. But none of them bring the ready-made WR1 profile that Ryan Wingo does. The offensive line had its own shuffle with Cole Hutson sliding to guard and Connor Robertson filling in at center. With RG DJ Campbell out, Steve Sarkisian shuffled the trenches, giving Trevor Goosby, Neto Umeozulu, and true freshman Brandon Baker first-team reps. It wasn’t flawless, but it gave the QB time and that’s all he needs to cook. And as the tapes show, Arch Manning is only elevating fans’ hopes.

Spotlight falls on Arch Manning at Texas fall camp

Despite the absences, the Arch Manning hype didn’t cool off. Rookie Watch on X noted, “Arch Manning’s deep ball was on FULL DISPLAY at his first practice as Texas’ QB1. Manning reportedly showed up to fall camp with “more muscle” than he’s ever played with in his career. Manning’s arm talent has reportedly taken a “clear leap” from last year’s fall camp to this year’s.” That added bulk was obvious on tape.

On one particular sideline throw, Arch Manning rolled out and threw a laser that only Parker Livingstone could grab. Steve Sarkisian, speaking at SEC Media Days, praised his 21-year-old QB’s humility and mental toughness. “He’s a great guy. He’s a great teammate. He’s got an unbelievable work ethic,” he said. “We’ve got to do a great job of supporting him around him, as coaches, as players, and ultimately, I think he’s prepared for the moment, but now it’s just time for him to go do it and enjoy doing it quite frankly.” Some even believe he could outshine both his uncles Peyton and Eli Manning before it’s all said and done.

Texas fans are all in and they’ve got reason to be. Social feeds flooded with clips of Arch Manning’s pocket movement, touch throws, and command. “His deep b— is going to solve so many offensive problems we’ve had in the past,” one fan wrote. But hype alone doesn’t win in Columbus. Because the reality check comes with Week 1 against Ohio State in the Horseshoe. It’s the defending champs with noon kickoff for national eyes. The QB has less than a month to get this retooled offense humming. But if early signs mean anything, he’s ready for 2025 and beyond.