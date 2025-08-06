Arch Manning To Face Mounting Pressure as Steve Sarkisian Gives up on Major Texas Problem

It’s finally Arch Manning’s turn in Austin, and expectations couldn’t be higher. New year, new QB1, and a fanbase desperate for lift-off in the SEC. The spotlight is blinding, the pressure’s building, and so is the concern. Because while Texas has the star power under center, the foundation around him is already wobbling. From the outside, it all looks like a dream setup. But inside fall camp? The cracks are showing fast.

We waited all offseason for this. Arch season. The chosen one. But instead of a smooth launch, he’s stepping behind an offensive line held together by hope and athletic tape. Four starters gone, depth disappearing by the day, and now fall camp looks more like a game of musical chairs, except nobody wants to play left tackle. If this is the protection plan, Arch might need wheels, prayers, and a chiropractor on standby.

The biggest gut punch? Andre Cojoe is officially out for the season. He was battling for a starting role and brought some much-needed experience to a thin group. Now he’s done. HC Steve Sarkisian confirmed it himself and was asked if Texas would hit the portal for help. His response? “You know, we’ll get him healthy. We’ll support him just like we’ve done a lot of other guys who have had injuries in the past.” Sarkisian told KVUE. “At this point, to try to go on the portal and find a tackle, I might as well go to the co-op. I might have a better shot over there. So, no, I’m not going to try to do that.” Sarkisian concluded.

Last year, Texas surrendered 37 sacks, ranking 118th nationally and 13th in the SEC, even while protecting Quinn Ewers for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns. Four starters are gone, and with Andre Cojoe now out for the season, the depth’s thinner than college pizza crust. So the pressure is doubled on Arch. In 2024, he threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions in limited action, and added 108 rushing yards and four rushing scores. That’s efficient production: a 67.8% completion rate and a QBR of 184.0. But that was behind an O-line that still gave up too many sacks. This year? He gets a rebuilt line, unsure if it can hold.

The playmakers are there, Arch has weapons in Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore Jr., and a dynamic backfield headlined by Quintrevion Wisner. Texas led the nation with 108 explosive 20-plus-yard plays last year. But those plays matter only if Arch has time. With Texas ranked No. 1 in the preseason Coaches Poll and national title expectations sky-high, anything less than elite pass protection could turn that hype into heartbreak. And now, the off-field noise is also getting just as loud as the pressure in the pocket.

Legacy pressure mounts as Arch becomes a national talking point

It was only a matter of time before someone on national TV brought up the nepotism talk. Arch Manning’s name hasn’t just opened doors; it’s blown them off the hinges. And now, while Texas tries to shield him from SEC edge rushers, it also can’t shield him from the old “he’s only hyped ‘cause he’s a Manning” takes that are starting to resurface, this time on The Dan Patrick Show.

Dan Patrick went right for it, asking Chris Simms, a guy who knows a thing or two about being the son of a quarterback legend: “Okay, Arch Manning: Heisman trophy candidate, one of the top ones… if he was coming out after this year, the projections would be he would be a high, high pick…How much is this Arch Manning supposed to be Arch Johnson?”

That’s when Simms, cool as ever, laid it out: “Well, yeah, I mean, the Manning name helps that a little bit; it makes everybody feel warm and cozy,” he said. “You go, wait! Wait, this is in his DNA; he knows what to expect as far as football… It’s the family business. So yeah. Does that add a little bit… comfort level to evaluators and stuff like that? Sure. Do the names in his family also maybe boost him up to people, just to go, well, they were good? I think he’ll be good too. Sure.”

But even that subtle truth bomb highlights what Arch is really up against this year. He’ll be trying to silence a country full of doubters who think his last name is the only reason he’s starting. The expectations are ridiculous. And now, national media is starting to poke holes in the legacy armor. Welcome to the Manning Experience, Texas edition, where your jersey’s got a target and your bloodline’s a headline.