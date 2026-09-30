Arch Manning Urged to Take Risky Career Decision That Backfired for Dante Moore

The Arch Manning debate has shifted. It is no longer simply about whether the Texas QB has NFL talent. Now there is a bigger question hanging over him. Does he need another year before making the jump to the pros? Former Heisman QB Robert Griffin III thinks the answer is yes, as he sees a QB who still needs college reps.

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“Arch Manning should 100% [come back] for another year of College Football,” Robert Griffin wrote on X. “He needs more starts and more experience before going to the NFL.”

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In his discussion with Colin Cowherd, RG3 pointed to a familiar benchmark. When elite QBs are truly ready to leave college, the game tends to look slower for them. Arch Manning has not quite reached that point.

“It doesn’t look easy for Arch yet, and because of that, I do believe he should come back,” he said. “Arch Manning to me needs more starts, and he needs more opportunities to prove that he’s mastered the college game before he takes on the new challenge of going to the NFL.”

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That is a risky recommendation for a QB who is already viewed by some draft analysts as a potential top-two pick. But Arch Manning’s current season has given the argument some legs. Through four games, he has completed 63.8% of his passes for 865 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

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Those numbers are good. Texas is 4-0 and ranked No. 1, with Arch Manning helping the Longhorns beat Ohio State and Tennessee. But the flashes have not consistently turned into the kind of dominant QB play expected from someone carrying the Manning name and NFL expectations.

RG3 also believes Arch Manning is feeling the pressure to prove himself through massive passing numbers because of the attention surrounding his name. But he does need to show that the position is becoming second nature. David Pollack made essentially the same observation from a different angle.

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“I think Arch Manning has exceptional talent,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show. “His release is good. His arm is good. He has all of the intangibles as well… He has everything you need, except Arch Manning’s processing is just a step slow. It’s consistently a step slow.

Pollack pointed to Arch Manning’s tendency to take an extra beat before letting the ball go. That tiny hesitation can be the difference between hitting a receiver in stride and watching the window disappear. The analyst believes more reps could help solve it and suggested there is a “good chance” Texas will have him back next season. Still, the problem with taking that advice is obvious.

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Dante Moore already made the decision to stay in college rather than enter the 2026 NFL Draft. He returned to Oregon after throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025, hoping another season would strengthen his development and help the Ducks chase a national championship. Instead, the 2026 season has already gone sideways.

Dante Moore came out firing, with 926 yards and nine touchdowns, without an interception, through four games. Then came USC, where he suffered a concussion while sliding and was taken to the hospital. CT and MRI scans later showed no further injury, but Oregon still has not given a timeline for his return.

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The decision to return did not cause the injury. But it does show the uncertainty attached to another college season. Dante Moore was chasing development and another shot at a championship. Instead, he is now dealing with an interruption nobody could have planned for.

Arch Manning has a similar choice looming, only with considerably more draft attention attached to it. He could leave while NFL evaluators are already fascinated by the physical tools. Or he could stay, get another year in Steve Sarkisian’s system, and try to turn those flashes into consistency.