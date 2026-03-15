Arch Manning’s Backup QB Confirms True Feelings About His Role After Major NIL Breakthrough

Nike’s new NIL push at Texas has not only been a massive branding win, but it is also changing how young quarterbacks view patience and opportunity. During Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite event, 2026 Texas commit Dia Bell sounded energized by the spotlight, the reps, and the chance to learn behind star QB Arch Manning.

“It’s been amazing; it’s great,” Texas 2026 QB commit Dia Bell said during Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite event. “I mean, you know, for me being new, being able to get as many reps as I possibly can, live, only helps me. So I’m trying to make the most of it. It’s always great to have an older guy that you can learn from in the room, especially one that comes from a world family of quarterbacks. But being able to learn from Arch and being around Arch has been amazing.”

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Dia Bell’s inclusion in the Nike program will fundamentally shift his timeline for development as a player. That’s because securing early financial backing protects him from the modern pressure to transfer or start immediately. Instead, Bell can choose to comfortably embrace a patient and sponge-like role behind Arch Manning without having to sacrifice his market value.

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The main goal of Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program is to improve the NIL system in college sports. Bell’s inclusion in Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite, a 60-player initiative launched in 2025 to deepen the brand’s connection with top college athletes, gives him a unique advantage. Through this program, athletes can share their ideas, work with the brand, and grow their careers while still in college.

Dia Bell already signed a major deal with Nike last year. On top of it, he also had a partnership with Leaf Trading Cards. All these deals have already made his NIL valuation reach $1.1 million, placing him sixth in the high school football NIL rankings. So, getting selected at the Blue Ribbon Elite Event is not something that came out of the blue.

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The players are from different sports like golf, volleyball, and baseball, but from football, they have Dia Bell, Cam Coleman, Colin Simmons, and Ryan Wingo. But what separates Bell, among others, is his elite production. Last year, the American Heritage High School QB suffered an injury that required a minor procedure, keeping him off the field. His game was limited as he played in a couple of games, throwing for 540 yards and four touchdowns while completing 63.2% of passes with zero interceptions.

In the 2024 season came his breakout year, where Bell finished the season completing 70.6% of passes for 2,597 yards with 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also earned Florida Gatorade Player of the Year honors, taking his high school team to a 9-2 record before suffering a lower leg injury in the semifinals. This also brings immediate production to the Texas backup room, supporting Arch Manning.

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There is potential in Bell to fill major gaps that Manning has in his game. Last year against UTEP, Manning threw 10 incompletions, making it a tough task for Steve Sarkisian to manage the game. Bell’s high school stats of 70% completion rate could turn things around for the team as he develops under Arch Manning. Even On3’s Charles Power doubled down on his skills last year.

“Dia Bell had a great offseason, building on a strong junior season at American Heritage in South Florida, the most technically sound, polished quarterback in this cycle,” Power said. “He’s an advanced passer, and there’s just a ton to like about Dia Bell, and he’s a guy who could legitimately challenge for that number one spot.

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What makes his athletic roots even stronger is his father, Raja Bell’s, NBA background. He played basketball in the NBA as a guard, and he even brought those skills with him. But the real question is, will he get the chance to perform this season?

Arch Manning’s backup QBs are in a tight race

The Texas Longhorns start their spring football practices with a situation at the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Arch Manning is unlikely to take part at the beginning since he is recovering from foot surgery. This shifts the attention to the backup quarterbacks, who get more chances to practice and show the coaches their skills.

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Three quarterbacks are behind Manning on the team’s depth chart. They are fifth-year transfer MJ Morris and the aforementioned KJ Lacey, apart from five-star recruit Dia Bell. All three join the first day of spring practice and compete with each other for the backup quarterback position.

While Dia Bell’s pedigree naturally paints him as the apparent heir to Manning’s role, his immediate reality requires him to work hard and prove himself on the field to surpass KJ Lacey. Last season, Lacey played only one game for Texas and appeared briefly against Sam Houston. Even with limited playing time, he is starting to gain the trust of head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“There’s a lot of big reps that he’s getting right now that I think are invaluable for him,” Sarkisian said. “Been very impressed. (He) made a lot of plays throwing the ball and made plays with his feet.”

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While KJ Lacey may have an early edge in experience, Dia Bell’s immense talent and new financial security make the battle for Texas’s QB2 spot one of the most compelling storylines of the spring. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.