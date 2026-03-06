Arch Manning’s Father Issues Crucial Advice for Young Athletes that Helped His $5.4M Son at Texas

As part of a family that has navigated the NFL’s hype cycle for decades, Cooper Manning knows better than anyone how to handle it. Unfortunately for his son, Arch Manning, he is more exposed than his uncles Eli and Peyton in the social media era. To handle that, his father has always preached a simple rule, and that is to block out the noise. And the advice he gave wasn’t just for his son but for every young athlete navigating recruiting and NIL money.

“You know, social media is a lot of fluff out there,” Cooper Manning told Greg McElroy on Always College Football. “Everybody looks like they’re doing all this stuff you’re not doing. And that’s dangerous.”

Recruiting today often looks like a marketing campaign. Prospects post highlight videos every week, and social media feeds are packed with edits, graphics, and commitment teasers. But Arch Manning didn’t play that game, and instead of bouncing from showcase to showcase, he stayed focused on his high school team.

“He was more concerned about running 7-on-7 with his teammates than going and playing with all these elite things,” he said. “So I just think keep it simple.”

While other recruits chased quick NIL payouts with flashy social media campaigns, Arch Manning’s quiet approach ironically built college football’s most lucrative brand. By protecting his focus and letting his on-field pedigree speak for itself, the QB organically grew a $5.4 million valuation without ever having to beg for the spotlight.

The approach was almost old-fashioned, and Cooper Manning joked it was basically “old school 1975.” For him, the biggest risk in modern recruiting isn’t missing exposure but burnout.

“Coaches are all competing for time with you,” he said. “You can have no time for yourself. So limit it. Sit back and relax a little bit because it’s stressful enough. No sense in making it more complicated than it needs to be.”

That patience paid off for Arch Manning, who committed to Texas in June 2022 as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. After getting his starting opportunity in 2025, this may be the last college football season for the QB with the massive NIL valuation. But even with that level of hype, Cooper Manning still believes patience is the most valuable trait a young QB can develop.

Arch Manning’s journey in Austin hasn’t been smooth, and the criticism arrived fast. Last October, a column in The Athletic openly asked whether he was “college football’s first flop.” The New York Times shared the piece on social media with even harsher language, describing him as “a man synonymous with failure” just five games into his starting career. And to think he began the year as the preseason Heisman favorite. Cooper saw the whole cycle coming.

“The coverage of sports is over the top, and there are too many people doing it,” he told The Athletic. “It’s no different than when they were saying he was the greatest thing since sliced bread early in the season before he’d ever played.”

This exact “block the noise” mentality ultimately saved Arch Manning’s 2025 campaign. When early-season struggles sparked brutal headlines labeling him as a bust, he leaned on his father’s blueprint. By the end of the season, he had piled up 3,562 total yards and 37 combined TDs, pushing Texas to the edge of a CFP berth.

That late surge also restarted the media cycle his father warned about. Instead of spiraling online or issuing defensive statements, Arch stayed offline, buried himself in Steve Sarkisian’s playbook, and quietly orchestrated his late-season turnaround. Suddenly, the Heisman chatter was back, but Cooper’s advice to his son remains the same.

Cooper Manning on why Arch Manning is patient at Texas

Despite his famous last name, Arch Manning waited two years before taking over the Texas offense. And Cooper believes that decision said everything.

“If you don’t like where you are and you’re not playing, it usually means there’s a move coming,” he said. “So he recognized that this is a good place for me. I’m happy. I like my locker room. I like the coaches. I like what’s going on. I want to be a part of it. I’m going to be patient now, especially the money side of things have come in to play to where that’s a dictating a decision.”

“I think that can be also a mistake,” he added. “Let’s try to look at the big picture four or five years down the road and see where you’re going to be happy, not popping around so much.”

Right now, Arch Manning is happy where he is, but if 2025 proved anything, it’s that the next chapter of his Texas career will bring even bigger expectation