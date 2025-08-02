Arch Manning’s Fortunes Turn as Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Offense Receives Unexpected News

After their semi-final finish last season, the Texas Longhorns saw huge changes in their roster. Some of their own doing as when you have top talent, they’re bound to leave for the pros. That included some key offensive weapons. Steve Sarkisian lost Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond to the NFL. The big question heading into fall camp was who would step up for Arch Manning as he takes full command of Steve Sarkisian’s offense? With buzz around freshmen like Michael Terry and Jaime Ffrench, another player quietly emerged as Manning’s go-to target during early practices. This tall, speedy receiver quickly became a favorite for the coaching staff and is turning heads with his seamless connection to the star quarterback.

Now, it’s clear this redshirt freshman, one who battled through a foot injury in his senior year in high school and saw limited action in 2024, is more than ready to earn his spot in the offense. We are talking about redshirt freshman Parker Livingstone. At 6’4″, his size and skillset make him a formidable deep threat, and the chemistry with Manning keeps growing. And coaches, reporters, and fans have taken notice.

If you watch some highlights of the fall camp, it’d take you barely two catches to become his fan. The guy can run! And early practices show real chemistry with Manning, as the pair has clicked for big plays in drills and scrimmages. The connection is so strong that offensive coordinator Kyle Flood already stated, “I think he’s going to earn himself a role on this offense for sure.” It means something when a true freshman garners that type of praise from their OC.

That’s not all, though. The praise is coming from the top of the command chain as well. Steve Sarkisian highlighted Livingstone’s performance, saying, “Parker Livingstone continues to play well for us.” Media reports from inside the camp echo that sentiment. Jason Suchomel, editor at Orangebloods, said, “Parker Livingstone was fantastic. I’ve been hearing positive reports on him going back to the spring, but I’m officially buying stock. He ran smooth routes and caught everything cleanly.” Observers point to Livingstone’s ability to attack defenses vertically and provide a big, reliable target for Manning, exactly what Texas needs after so many playmakers departed for the pros.

The rise of Livingstone as an unexpected threat changes the outlook for the Texas offense and adds another storyline to Arch Manning’s highly anticipated starting debut. With Livingstone in the mix, Manning may have found both a security blanket and a deep-ball weapon who can break open games when it matters most. For a team looking to reload, rather than rebuild, this surprise connection could turn out to be a game-changer in the Longhorns’ chase for another playoff run.

Another unexpected weapon joins the spotlight

First, it was Parker Livingstone. Now, just as Texas fans start to wrap their heads around one unexpected weapon for Arch Manning, another has rocketed into the national conversation. Enter Jack Endries, the latest and potentially greatest surprise of fall camp, who now sits with the second-best odds in the country to win the 2025 John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. That’s right: not just a new face in Austin, but one already stamped by Vegas as a likely game-changer.

Endries arrived as a transfer from Cal, where he racked up 56 catches for 623 yards last season, eye-popping production for any tight end, let alone one in a run-heavy offense. Standing 6’4″ and weighing in at 240 pounds, Endries brings not only size but also route-running polish and an ability to both stretch the field and move the chains underneath. Steve Sarkisian clearly has big plans for him, deploying Endries in a variety of formations and making him a focal point in practice.

“Jack [Endries] is a cerebral guy, and he wants to do things right, which I appreciate about him…he was definitely in the front and made a couple of really nice plays for us today,” Sarkisian remarked. Those qualities, combined with his athleticism, have made Endries an instant fit with Manning and the new-look Longhorns attack.

The result? Texas suddenly boasts not just one, but two unexpected breakout targets for its heralded quarterback in Livingstone and Endries. As the Longhorns reload after losing top receivers to the NFL, Endries’ emergence provides exactly the kind of flexibility and reliability Manning will need in high-leverage moments. With Livingstone already drawing praise for his vertical threat and Endries now projected as one of the best tight ends in the sport, Sarkisian’s offense looks primed to keep defenses guessing and Texas fans dreaming of another playoff run.