Arch Manning’s Grandfather Misses Fernando Mendoza’s Big Event Due to Health Issues

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman, the Walker Camp Award, and the Maxwell Award. But despite those accolades, he was still looking forward to receiving one coveted award as he became the only Big 10 QB to win it. Manning Family patriarch, Archie Manning, presents that award every year. But tonight, he won’t be able to host it, as he has a long recovery road ahead.

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The Manning Award, given to the most prolific QB in a college football season, will be hosted at Manning’s Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Orleans. But Archie Manning underwent a major back surgery a few weeks back and is still in the early stages of recovery. Because of this, the 76-year-old sends his regrets, all the more so since he has followed Mendoza closely and loves his game dearly.

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“I’m very, very disappointed I can’t be there. Mainly because I’m so crazy about Fernando,” Archie Manning said. “He’s just a great quarterback — and great people, he and his whole family. Fernando just bubbles over with personality. Our whole (MPA) staff was crazy about him. “This one is tough for me because of how much I think of Fernando.”

In Archie’s absence, his eldest son, Cooper (Texas QB and Arch Manning’s father), will host the ceremony and the Q&A session with Fernando. It’s only the second time the Manning family patriarch has missed the award since the Sugar Bowl renamed it after his family. Despite missing the ceremony, Archie has texted and apologized to Fernando for missing his award reception. Archie Manning is recovering from major back surgery and will miss today’s Manning Award ceremony for Fernando Mendoza. It’s the 6th back surgery in the past 20 years for Manning, who said he was in such pain he couldn’t stand for longer than 10 minutes. https://t.co/ddEYW4zxBP

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Archie’s 13-year NFL career with the Saints, Oilers, and Vikings took a significant toll, which was compounded by an auto wreck 20 years ago. The cumulative damage from that wear and tear has forced him to undergo multiple back procedures in the last two decades, with this latest surgery requiring a lengthy recovery process involving six days in the hospital and another 12 in rehab near his son Eli’s home.

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“I was in constant pain,” Archie said about his back issue. “It had gotten to the point where I couldn’t stand more than 10 minutes. The doctor told me I was a year away from being in a wheelchair. The great news is the pain is gone in my lower back and legs, but I’ve got a long road ahead of me to get over the surgery. I have to start with just getting out. I’m going to get there. But I’m not going to be running any high hurdles anytime soon.”

Next year, when he returns to present the award, he can hand it to his grandson, Arch Manning. Though Arch had a challenging year, he still showed moments of brilliance late in the 2025 season. His performance helped Texas defeat the Aggies, and he also rushed for 155 yards against Michigan in the bowl game. All signs now point to Arch becoming a more mature, experienced, and prolific QB this year.

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As for Fernando Mendoza, the Manning Award, like the Heisman, has a Manning family connection—something that factored in for the IU QB’s dominance. While playing for Cal in 2024, Mendoza showed flashes of talent but had yet to sharpen his skills into the prolific pocket passer and physical runner he would become for IU in 2025. Just like every year, the Manning Passing Academy invites the nation’s top college QBs; Fernando also got the invitation in 2024.

Fernando Mendoza remembers the impact the Manning family had on his college career

During a play-action drill, Fernando was believed to have thrown a perfect pass on a difficult window. He felt good about it, but standing on the sidelines was NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, and he called Fernando to the side. Peyton knew the pass was good for college defenses. But NFL defenses’ tight windows would easily force an interception or an incompletion of Fernando’s pass.

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“He ripped into me,” Mendoza said about Peyton’s advice. “He said that was the wrong footwork. It’s easy to get caught up in I can make a good throw and miss the fine details. That’s what makes the Mannings great. He coached me phenomenally on how small the margin is and how calculating and efficient you have to be to be successful. It’s the details.”

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Over the years, Fernando Mendoza has learned a lot from the Mannings and called it “one of the greatest experiences of my life.” That was why the former IU QB was looking forward to the Manning Award and called it the “cherry on top” of his Heisman and national championship. Archie Manning, too, has lent his guidance to Fernando and followed his journey closely ever since he first appeared at the Manning Passing Academy.

Partly because of the knowledge the former IU gained from the Mannings, he performed exceptionally in 2025. He wholeheartedly credits the Manning family and aims to follow in the footsteps of Eli and Peyton Manning, with the expectation of becoming the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.