Arch Manning’s NFL Future Linked to $8.1B Franchise After Being Made the Scapegoat: Report

Who would have thought that even after a tough season, Arch Manning would gain early momentum? After missing out on the playoffs with a 9-3 finish and facing inconsistencies with seven interceptions, Manning is still projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 season and is already rumored to be on the radar of a massive NFL franchise.

The New York Jets, recently valued at a staggering $8.1 billion, are desperate for a permanent fix under center. With deep pockets and a fan base starving for a playoff run, it is sources speculate the ownership is willing to embrace a bridge-year strategy if it means landing a generational talent in 2027.

“If the Jets sign Geno Smith and Carson Wentz to get them through 2026, they might as well turn in their 2027 draft card right now for Arch Manning. The draft will be in Washington, so it’s an easy trip for Jets fans. Anxious Jets fans need not worry about him refusing to play for the Jets. That won’t happen,” New York sports writer Gary Myers said on X.

The Jets currently have the worst quarterback situation in the NFL, with no veteran option and no reliable young talent on the roster, starting the 2026 season from scratch. After an inconsistent performance from Justin Fields, the team might be planning to trade him, and Tyrod Taylor’s injury might keep him off the field for a while now.

This season, that rebuild took a hit despite holding the No. 2 and No. 16 picks. The Jets initially eyed Fernando Mendoza, but with the Raiders reportedly locked in on the Heisman winner’s No. 1 overall buzz, New York’s front office has been forced to look ahead to 2027. Moreover, this isn’t the first time they have missed out on their desired QB. Back in 1996 and 1997, they failed to tank for Peyton Manning; then again in 2020, they failed to secure Trevor Lawrence.

While Manning’s inconsistency was on display against UTEP, his potential is undeniable. He flashed brilliance in limited 2024 action with 9 touchdowns, a prelude to his 2025 campaign, where he threw for over 3,100 yards and 26 scores, proving he could handle a starting role despite taking 23 sacks.

He can throw deep passes through tight windows and also has strong zip, which means his ball reaches receivers quickly. Plus, what differentiates him from his uncle Eli Manning is his rushing ability. He can escape pressure to extend plays and has good pocket awareness. So, after missing out on the playoffs for 15 years, the Jets need a game-changer like him. Despite these qualities, the immense pressure of the Manning name will follow and affect him if he fails to excel on the field.

Ironically, the heavy criticism Manning is facing right now highlights his massive NFL value. By being made the scapegoat for a historically weak 2026 draft class, analysts are inadvertently proving his worth. His mere absence has sent teams scrambling, setting the stage for a massive 2027 sweepstakes.

Arch Manning takes unexpected blame

Arch Manning makes his way back to Texas for the 2026 season despite making a buzz as the No. 1 pick since the start of the season. That move shows how weak this season’s quarterback class is. Even Dante Moore didn’t declare for the draft. That’s exactly what former NFL QB Cam Newton is pointing at as he criticizes the current group and says Manning’s absence is one of the reasons behind it.

“This is the absolute worst quarterback draft class in the last two decades,” said Newton on the 4th & 1 with Cam Newton podcast. “You want to know who’s to blame? Arch Manning.

When Newton’s co-host seemed confused by the blame placed on a player not in the draft, Newton clarified his point wasn’t about Manning’s talent, but about his development timeline and its effect on the 2026 class.

“Exactly,” Newton said. “He was supposed to be. What Arch Manning was supposed to be was everything that Fernando Mendoza was. This is not a beat on Arch Manning not being a good football player. This debate is about Arch Manning not developing fast enough to be what everybody, including myself, expected him to be… You’ve got all these different quarterbacks, and it’s like, ‘Okay. I don’t really see any franchise quarterbacks.’”

That makes sense. Manning’s presence could have lifted the draft stock, but with just one college start, declaring for the draft makes no sense. Fernando Mendoza remains a top choice, but Newton remains unsure about Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, and Diego Pavia. What do you think is written in Manning’s fate? Let us know in the comments.