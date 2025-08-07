Arch Manning’s Partner in Crime Sends Clear Message on What’s Coming After Grandfather Hints Future Plan

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for what many hope will be a defining college football season, and Arch Manning is at the heart of the excitement. But if you think the spotlight has him rattled, think again. Manning has been clear that he’s ready to let his play do the talking. When asked about all the Heisman talk, Manning himself chuckled, “I’m not really sure how they get these opinions. I’ve only played, what, two games?” And honestly, isn’t that what every college football fan wants, proof on the gridiron, not just talk?

From the very moment Arch stepped onto the Texas campus, his approach has been as thoughtful as it has been strategic. Coming from the legendary Manning family, expectations have naturally been sky-high. But Arch has been careful not to let the bright lights and big name overshadow the grind. At SEC media days, he dismissed early hype and said, “Talk is cheap. I’ve gotta go prove it.” Besides, he’s played it smart off the field, too. Unlike his peers, he didn’t rush into the NIL market, wanting instead to earn his endorsements and respect from teammates first. It’s a slow burn, but one that feels authentic, and maybe that extra patience is why his NIL valuation now tops $6.5 million.

But there’s another voice that’s catching attention lately, one that might just hint at what’s coming for the Longhorns. And it’s coming from none other than Arch’s running mate in the backfield, Tre Wisner. Inside Texas reported that when Wisner was asked about how Arch looks right now, he said, “Like a madman. That’s my dog. 16. Arch looks good,” Wisner declared, pointing to Arch’s transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s doing a better job also of being a vocal leader, whether it’s the defense or the offense. He’s definitely stepped up.” That’s a crystal-clear message about Arch’s readiness to take charge and make an impact where it counts. If you’re a Texas fan, that signals the Longhorns might be gearing up for a natty this season, for real. And if you’re an OSU fan, beware of the opener.

AD

And the change is not just limited to the mindset either. Manning arrived at fall camp noticeably stronger and more physically developed than ever before in his college career. Observers have noted a clear leap in his arm talent from last year’s fall camp, with throws that showcase both improved strength and impressive accuracy. Several NFL scouts have even suggested that Manning could end up being a more intriguing prospect than either of his legendary uncles, Peyton and Eli. However, Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam tempers the hype, publicly betting that Manning will stay in college for at least two more years before entering the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Arch Manning’s growth this season, both physically and mentally, is setting the stage for a bright future. With improved strength and arm talent, he’s quickly evolving into a top-tier quarterback, drawing NFL scouts’ attention as a potential star beyond even his legendary uncles. Yet, Jimmy Haslam offers a grounded projection, expecting Manning to stay in college at least two more years. Given Arch’s thoughtful approach and steady development, Haslam’s prediction seems spot on, especially with Archie Manning confirming it.

Archie Manning clears the air

You know, sometimes the best way to cut through all the noise and hype is to hear it straight from the source, or in this case, from the family legend himself. Archie Manning didn’t beat around the bush when talking about his grandson’s future. In a recent chat with Texas Monthly, Archie laid it out plain and simple. He said, “Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas.” No guessing games, no what-ifs, just a confident statement that Arch will be rocking the burnt orange for at least another season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Archie didn’t hold back when it came to all the Heisman chatter swirling around Arch either. He basically called it out as premature, saying, “People are saying he’s a Heisman candidate. You’re not a Heisman Trophy candidate when you haven’t played but three games. It’s crazy.” It’s like Archie’s reminding everyone to slow down and let the kid play first. The kid is just getting warmed up.

What’s refreshing here is that this grounded viewpoint jives perfectly with how Arch himself is handling things—no rush, no pressure to jump early. Instead, he’s earning his stripes, growing his game and leadership at Texas before thinking about the next step. So while scouts might already be drooling over Arch’s potential as a future No. 1 draft pick, Archie’s words are a clear signal that the Manning legacy in Austin is far from over. Arch is here to stay, and that’s good news for Longhorns fans who want to savor every moment.