Arch Manning’s Rise Comes With Envy as National Analyst Pinpoints the Truth Behind the Hate

Many believe 2025 could be the year Texas wins its first national title since 2005 — and even anonymous SEC coaches are buying in. According to them, Arch Manning could immediately elevate Steve Sarkisian’s offense to new heights, calling him a “legit Heisman-level package” if he produces. Now, the Longhorns are stacked with talent, and Arch is seen as an upgrade over Quinn Ewers, who was the No. 1 QB in the 2022 class. Though Ewers helped Texas win the Big 12, reach the SEC title game, and make back-to-back CFP appearances, he never quite became the fan favorite that Sam Ehlinger was.

The unique contrast — despite Ewers’ success, Ehlinger remains more beloved due to his Texas roots and bold personality. Meanwhile, Arch Manning brings not just the famous name, but the full skillset: 6’4″, 220 lbs, mobility, and arm strength. If Arch runs the show from the jump, with Sark crafting a dynamic scheme around him, Texas could truly be back — and not just in catchphrases. But Arch Manning’s rise comes with envy — not just because of his last name, but because he’s living up to it, and that’s what makes some people uncomfortable.

Here, on the June 6 episode of Adapt & Respond, national analyst RJ Young cut through the noise and pinpointed the root of the Ewers-Ehlinger divide. The truth? It’s not just about performance — it’s about persona. “I kind of think that it’s interesting that Sam Ehlinger is a more beloved figure than Quinn Ewers, even though I believe that there’s so much more Texas high school football and so much more Texas Longhorns football [is] about Quinn Ewers than there is Sam Ehlinger.”

“That said, Sam Ehlinger is like—you read about—he’s a Texas quarterback. He grew up wanting to go there, he did the hook ’em down. He’s a much more bright personality too. He really did enjoy being [the] quarterback at the University of Texas, giving it to Oklahoma. Being Tom Herman’s guy, talking about ‘we’re back,’ it’s going to go down. And I think that’s why we speak well about Sam Ehlinger in a way that we don’t about Quinn Ewers,” said Young. It’s clear — the love for Ehlinger wasn’t just built on stats. It was built on swagger, loyalty, and homegrown pride.

Sam Ehlinger’s Texas legacy runs deep—born and raised in Austin, he grew up a die-hard Longhorn fan and starred at Westlake High School. He committed to Texas in 2015, fulfilling a childhood dream rooted in family ties and local pride. His brother Jake also played at UT, strengthening the family’s bond to the program. That hometown connection, passion, and leadership made Ehlinger a beloved figure—setting a homegrown legacy that Arch Manning now looks to match with his own storied name.

However, it’s not just about the family legacy. Arch Manning is the real deal—a rare blend of pedigree and production. His breakout moment came when he stepped in for Quinn Ewers and didn’t just hold his own—he balled out. So why the hate?

Look, Quinn Ewers never seemed at ease in front of the cameras. He gave off more Yellowstone “RIP” energy than Friday Night Lights’ Don Billingsley charm. Still, that was just his vibe—quiet, gritty, and raw. Moreover, he showed up to media days with a skull ring and a mullet, embracing his rough-around-the-edges persona. Even getting his truck towed after the ULM game for parking in the wrong spot felt like his own way of saying he’s just a regular guy. Now, Arch Manning, according to RJ Young, shares a bit of that understated cool.

And Young put it best, saying, “Arch is a very cool dude who doesn’t say a whole lot, grew up in New Orleans, and has lost his college ID at least twice that we know about, while being a student at Texas.” So, he’s not loud or flashy, but he carries his own mystique—grounded, talented, and quietly confident. And that could be the reason for the envy. As Young put it, stating, “That is what people are really, I think, upset about.”

Given that, RJ Young didn’t hold back when setting the record straight on Arch Manning. Critics may scoff at the famous last name, but Young sees substance behind the legacy. “Arch Manning is just somebody’s name. It’s a name that people know. I’m like, nah dog, that was the number one player in the 2023 class, and he’s done nothing to say that he shouldn’t be that guy. And he’s out there dealing whenever we see that dude play. He’s played really well, especially when you allow him to run the offense,” said the national analyst. So, the point is clear—when Arch is handed the keys, he delivers like a future star.

No doubt, Arch Manning comes from a storied Texas football lineage—grandson of Archie Manning and nephew to Peyton and Eli. But a famous name alone doesn’t make a Heisman contender.

Arch Manning’s ceiling is sky-high

In 2024, Arch Manning burst onto the scene, showing off his dynamic dual-threat skills as Texas’ backup QB. Playing in 10 games and starting twice, he threw for 939 yards with 9 TDs and only 2 picks. On the ground, he added 108 rushing yards and 4 more scores. Manning completed a sharp 67.8% of his passes with a stellar 184.0 passer rating. He led Texas to wins in both starts, highlighted by a breakout 324-yard, 2-TD performance against Mississippi State—plus a rushing TD to seal the deal. With steady growth and undeniable talent, Arch is primed to take full control as Texas’ starting signal-caller in 2025.

Given that, analysts across the CFB world are praising Arch Manning as more than just a famous last name. ESPN’s Marty Smith predicted “Tim Tebow level of hysteria” once Arch becomes Texas’ full-time starter. On3’s J.D. PicKell echoed that sentiment, saying, “If Arch Manning is as good as advertised, he is Tim Tebow.” SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum added that the expectations around Arch are the wildest since Johnny Manziel or Tebow. Even Chris Doering, another SEC analyst, ranked him among the top three quarterbacks in the conference. So, the consensus? Arch isn’t just hype — he’s ready to deliver.

Now it’s time to see if Arch can silence the noise and prove he’s more than just the famous last name. This season isn’t about legacy—it’s about legacy in the making. If he delivers under the spotlight, the critics won’t just know the name—they’ll respect the game.