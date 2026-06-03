Arch Manning’s Teammate Puts Ryan Day’s Ohio State on Notice: “We’re Coming”

The Longhorns are looking for revenge. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas missed out on the playoffs due to three losses, including the season-opener against Ryan Day’s Ohio State. That defeat was a major factor in pushing Texas to No. 13. This season, as the Buckeyes come to Austin for a rematch, Arch Manning’s teammate Colin Simmons shares his feelings for the Week 2 game.

“Very excited. Second game of the season, all that nervousness, all that jittery is out the door,” said Simmons to On3’s Pete Nakos this week. “We’re coming. There’s business to be taken care of.”

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Last season, Ohio State handed the Longhorns a 14-7 loss in August. Although Texas entered the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, OSU’s defense suffocated the Longhorns’ offense, forcing four Texas turnovers to seal the win. The Buckeyes’ RB, CJ Donaldson Jr., handled the heavy lifting on the ground, while Simmons failed to secure a sack or TFL.

But before going to the matchup, Simmons said to reporters, “Glad that they [the Buckeyes] have a quarterback that I’m ready to sack.” The Texas pass rusher didn’t stop there. In the second quarter of that game on a critical third-and-four, he called OSU’s right tackle Phillip Daniels “trash.” And the very next moment, Daniel blocked him out. Frustrated Simmons ripped the OL’s helmet off.

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A third-down incompletion turned into a 15-yard conduct penalty for the Longhorns. However, the Buckeyes got their first TD of the game. And after winning that game, Daniel made a blunt response, saying, “I don’t talk trash, I’m really, I’m an offensive lineman, I’m tired. But if you try me, I’m not just gonna stand there and let you say something to me. I’m gonna respond, either on the football side or both.”

Against Ohio State, Colin Simmons only recorded two tackles. Although following that, Texas won 9 games in the 2025 regular season, the OSU loss cost them big. So, in the 2026 season, the Longhorns are ready to avenge that loss. Their elite roster contains talents like QB Arch Manning, LB Rasheem Biles, WR Cam Coleman, and the reigning SEC sack leader, who finished the season with 12 sacks.

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However, across the five meetings between OSU and Texas, the Buckeyes hold a narrow 3–2 lead. In 2024 season Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, OSU defeated Texas 28-14, knocking the Longhorns out from the doorstep of the national title game. In 2026, Texas is preparing to beat the Buckeyes, and the most intriguing fact is that the Longhorns are a narrow 2.5-point favorite in this matchup, as per early predictions, due to home-field advantage.

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But Ohio State’s 2026 roster isn’t short on talent. The Buckeyes have 2025 Heisman finalist QB Julian Sayin, an explosive WR core in Jeremiah Smith and Chris Henry Jr., RB Bo Jackson, and so on. On defense, it has Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Beau Atkinson, and others. So, this Texas vs. OSU matchup will be an intense one, considering Ryan Day’s goal is to bring the natty home.

Even Simmons’s 2026 goal is not limited to a win against OSU. It’s the ultimate prize of college football. “National championship, dog, the national championship,” said Simmons. “All the individual rewards will come with it, but I just want to win. Win, win, win.”

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Moreover, the Texas edge has confidence in Sarkisian’s moves for this season’s success.

Colin Simmons has trust in Steve Sarkisian

In 2026, Sarkisian secured a No. 10 portal class and brought in elite pieces for his coaching staff. He hired DC Will Muschamp, defensive analyst Garrett Cox, RB coach Jabbar Juluke, WR analyst Billy Gonzales, and more.

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With this type of setting, Texas is hoping for a title run this season. “It gave everybody on the team a little bit of drive, even the coaches, especially Coach Sark,” said Simmons. “I feel like he made a bunch of moves leading into this upcoming year that’s going to cause us not to miss that CFP.”

Yet, you can’t overlook the Longhorns’ struggles last season against Florida. Texas suffered a road upset. Then, Georgia dismantled Sark’s team in a 25-point blowout. But this season Texas is confident about its goals.

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“I feel extremely confident,” added the Texas star edge. “We got some playmakers on this team, we got some ballers on this team, on both sides of the ball. We got a hell of a quarterback, and we got great coaches. I’m very confident in my game and the defense.”

Now, let’s see how Texas’ 2026 season unfolds and if they are able to beat Ohio State or not.