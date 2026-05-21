Arch Manning’s Teammate Signs Six-Figure NIL Deal with Company Working with Michael Jordan and Texas Legends

Texas RB transfer Hollywood Smothers has officially entered another tier of attention altogether. Steve Sarkisian brought him in because the Longhorns needed a violent, SEC-ready weapon standing next to Arch Manning in the backfield. Now the NIL world is treating him like that.

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Hollywood Smothers just signed a multi-year, six-figure NIL deal with Houston-based memorabilia company Fiterman Sports, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. This stands out because the company isn’t some random apparel startup throwing cash at college athletes. It has operated in the memorabilia and athlete-event world with actual heavyweight names attached to it including Mike Tyson and Ric Flair, among others.

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Fiterman Sports offers big-time booking events, meet-and-greets, and memorabilia activations that are usually reserved for established stars and retired legends. And even Michael Jordan somehow enters the picture here. The company has dealt in authenticated MJ collectibles.

That’s rare territory considering Jordan famously rejected a reported $100 million private signing appearance years ago. That’s why authentic MJ memorabilia carry a little more prestige in this business. But here’s where this story gets even more Texas.

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Just days after Hollywood Smothers’ NIL announcement, Fiterman Sports hosted a meet-and-greet event featuring three Longhorn royalty members including Vince Young, Earl Campbell, and Ricky Williams. Those are program icons whose jerseys are all retired. Young’s No. 10, Campbell’s No. 20, and Williams’ No. 34. They’re all immortalized inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

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Campbell and Williams are two of the greatest backs college football has ever produced. So when an RB like Hollywood Smothers enters business circles connected to those names, everyone notices. And Texas knows what image it’s giving out. Come here, win big, and become part of the machine. That’s what makes this deal interesting. It’s not just money but positioning too.

Steve Sarkisian deserves credit for understanding where college football really lives now. Branding matters as much as recruiting rankings and development. Players want NFL preparation and financial opportunity packaged together. Texas currently offers both better than most schools.

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Texas didn’t add Hollywood Smothers just for carries. He added him because SEC defenses are getting nastier every year, and Texas needs dependable bodies around Arch Manning if this offense is actually going to survive a playoff run.

Hollywood Smothers is a player built for the SEC grind

Hollywood Smothers arrived in Austin as one of the most coveted portal RBs available. The former NC State standout ranked as the No. 3 RB in January’s transfer portal rankings per On3. He initially committed to Alabama on Jan. 5. But then Texas got involved. Steve Sarkisian and his staff brought him to Austin for a visit, and something clicked. By Jan. 11, he flipped to the Longhorns. And his explanation was revealing about where both programs stood entering 2026.

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“Returning the potential No. 1 overall pick at QB, and Alabama was losing their starter to the draft and a lot of pieces to the NFL or portal in the wide receiver room,” he said while explaining the decision. “Texas just seemed like they had players in place to go on a run, and an offensive-minded coach who knows how to scheme his weapons open in the run and pass game. What separated things for me was Texas’ emphasis on going to win it all. Feeling like they shouldn’t have been counted out last year in the playoffs.”

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That desire to win makes sense because at NC State, Hollywood Smothers produced 1,510 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns across two seasons. Overall, he totaled 1,552 career rushing yards counting his redshirt season at Oklahoma in 2023. Texas also eased Arch Manning’s load by adding Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown, creating what might become one of the SEC’s most formidable two-back combinations.

“Playing ball in the SEC, you are going to need a good punch in the backfield,” he said. “Raleek and I are both electric and explosive with the ball in our hands; we’ll feed off each other.”

That tells you he already has high expectations entering 2026. Now that Hollywood Smothers joined Texas legends off-field territory, fans might as well wait for a similar achievement on the field.