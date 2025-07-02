Arch Manning’s True Influence May Be Hall of Famer in Family Not Named Peyton or Eli

If you thought Arch Manning’s rise was simply DNA-deep from Peyton or Eli Manning, think again. The last name undoubtedly carries weight with five Super Bowl rings between the uncles and a combined 128,963 yards and 905 TDs. But what if the real spark behind the Texas QB’s trajectory didn’t come from either of the SB MVPs? Because the true influence might just be a Hall of Famer who’s not in Canton but a high school sports legend you’ve probably never heard of.

In a new episode on Jox 94.5 on July 1, Bruce Feldman joined Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic to drop some insider gold on Arch Manning’s influence. The key detail was that Peyton and Eli weren’t exactly ever-present. “It was interesting because both Ellen and Cooper did bring up as good and great at influences as Peyton and Eli are. They really weren’t around much,” Feldman said before continuing.

“Cooper said to be honest, he said aside from a Manning Passing Academy which obviously you know this year just passed a few days ago when they had it and Mardi Gras had said we’re probably around them like four or five nights of the year. That’s it.” His real development came from home and not the kind you immediately think of. His mom.

The real MVP here is Ellen Heidingsfelder, Cooper Manning‘s wife and Arch Manning’s mom. She may not be a household name but don’t be fooled. Bruce Feldman wholeheartedly reiterated what Cooper said — “Cooper is like ‘I think he gets his athleticism because he’s a much more athletic quarterback than certainly Peyton and Eli were. I think he gets that from Ellen who was a great high school athlete who’s in her high school hall of fame for track and volleyball.’” And the proud husband has said it before too. Last year after Texas took down UTSA with Arch Manning in charge, he said, “Definitely got his speed from mom.”

Ellen Heidingsfelder is a star in her own right. She was a stud high school athlete who played both volleyball and track in New Orleans. She led the Academy of the Sacred Heart to its first-ever volleyball state title in 1986, earned all-district honors in track, and was eventually inducted into her high school’s Hall of Fame. Now her athletic DNA shows up in her son whose rollouts and scrambles are stealing attention. Still, Ellen didn’t miss a beat when it came to giving the credit to Cooper for Arch Manning’s development.

Cooper is Arch Manning’s foundation

If you’re looking for the Mannings’ version of the family gospel, look no further than Archie Manning, 76 years old and calling Arch twice a week. “Throughout all the advice I’ve gotten from, X’s and O’s of life, the one thing I come back to is my grandfather just tells me, ‘Be a good guy.’ And I think that kind of companies all of it,” he said. Bruce Feldman shared Ellen Heidingsfelder’s thoughts of the same but with a twist — “Ellen said Archie was around all the time and still is and that’s been great but she was like ‘It’s Cooper who taught him how to play football.’”

In what was a tragic situation, Cooper Manning’s football dreams were cut short due to spinal stenosis. But he channeled that passion to Arch Manning to become everything he ever dreamed of becoming. And it wasn’t all fire and fury. Early mornings dragging Arch out of bed for an 8 a.m. baseball tourney an hour away? They’ve been there but that kid has flipped the switch. Now, Arch is the first to practice. The guy who stays late. The one who’s built structure on top of natural ability. “He always calls and leaves the practice field with a smile on his face,” Cooper said. “And that’s what it’s all about.”

Its funny how legacy works. Everyone wants to trace Arch Manning’s stardom to Super Bowl rings and primetime moments. Turns out, the most valuable Manning influence might not be the loudest one.