Archie Manning’s Hidden Motive Behind Arch Manning-Texas Statement Reopens Early NFL Exit

The Godfather of the Manning family has spoken: Arch Manning will be at Texas after 2025. That means Longhorns fans will see the Arch Madness era pull through for a little longer than expected. We now have a rough timeline for the QB’s stay in college football and his journey onwards. But given the family he comes from, they sure have a lot planned in mind before dropping such a huge bite of info. What is the real reason behind Arch Manning’s stay at Texas?

On August 8, Archie Manning ended all talks about Arch heading to the NFL. “Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas,” the veteran quarterback said. That comment sparked conversation about Arch’s now confirmed stay in college football. That means he will very likely hold on to the starting QB position, something that every Manning has done in their collegiate career. Manning already has nearly 1000 passing yards in the bag and will be the talking point of the season. Despite Archie’s statement, it has done less to quieten the rumor mill, as fans continue to theorize who will pick Arch Manning in 2027.

Rich Eisen, however, figured that the Manning family just wants to take it easy when it comes to Arch. He said in an August 8 episode of his show, “I thought it [Archie Manning’s comment] could also be a great way to just… let’s not have this conversation with this kid this year.” Two full seasons as QB1 are going to make Arch Manning the uncontested No. 1 draft pick, provided he has two brilliant seasons. He is already a star in college football, but also faces tremendous pressure because of the overwhelming amount of expectations.

via Imago

“Obviously, the Mannings know all about developing quarterbacks. They also know about business. They also know about life, right? This kid is going to have an opportunity to be the starting quarterback at the University of Texas. Let him be a kid. Let him be a kid on campus, let him be the BMOC… [Why] not just provide him some cover right now and say, ‘Don’t ask him about it. Don’t make this season about what’s next in the NFL,’” Eisen added. Before Archie’s statement, there were a lot of talks about Arch going to Cleveland or the Jets. But he would be thrown into an extremely high-stakes environment, with a still shaky foundation. After another year, he will be at his best to handle that kind of pressure.

NFL will happen when it has to happen for Arch Manning

Arch Manning knows how high fans think of him. “I’m not really sure how they get these opinions. I’ve only played, what, two games?” he said of his Heisman projections. The hopes for his NFL career reach about the same height. Jimmy Halsam, who has a connect to the Manning family via Cleveland’s relationship with Nick Saban, was confident about Manning staying in college. “If you know the Manning family, I would bet that— and I don’t know Arch at all, okay— I bet he stays in college two years,” he said on July 29.

If Arch Manning does end up ruling college football this season and the next, there’s no doubt that needy teams will roll out the carpet for him. But that will happen with time. “Just let him be a kid and try and provide the cover for it. Because the NFL is going to be there. And one would think like, if he does have a monster season and they do survey the scene and go, ‘You know what? A really good organization, with a really good coach, and a really good ownership group, and a really good front office, has the first overall pick or would move up to take Arch.’ Got to consider that,” Eisen said. “That may be something that is down the road,” he added.

This is likely the best shot Texas has at winning the National Championship. And Steve Sarkisian has the best guy to lead the Longhorns to that big game. Arch Manning will take center stage for the first time in college football and has a lot to prove. Only after that will he be making his departure for the NFL, per his grandfather. But until then, we get to see Arch being the star he is at Texas, for one more year.