Arch Manning’s Father Admits Losing Bill Belichick Dare to Youngest Son

It’s been a whirlwind year for the Manning family in Austin. While Arch Manning‘s name is dominating every college football news page, his younger brother, Heid, is working quietly to establish his college experience. Heid Manning, Cooper’s youngest son, began his freshman year at the University of Texas right as Arch was preparing to take over as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. But here’s the kicker, Heid is not continuing the family quarterback legacy. Instead, he’s living the traditional college experience—picking up a fraternity, becoming buddies, and enjoying the college atmosphere. This is a full-circle moment for Cooper, as he once used to dream of attending the University of Texas himself.

Now, he’s seeing both sons stroll the Forty Acres—Arch as the new starting quarterback for the Longhorns, and Heid as a freshman embarking on his college journey. And then came the annual Manning Passing Academy, a summer staple where all the Mannings gather for quarterback mentorship, while catering to the offensive skill positions of RB, TE, and WR. But this season, there’s an added twist: Cooper’s youngest, Heid Manning, has a mission. His task? Break the ice with the infamously tough Bill Belichick.

“You mentioned that your son, Heid, the youngest of your three children,” the host says. “I heard that he made it his mission to make Bill Belichick laugh one time. That is quite the mission. That’s an ambitious goal, and he pulled it off. So maybe he’s got some of your uh you know your quippy ability on making people laugh,” he continued on the Under the Number Podcast on May 23, 2025. If you’re familiar with Bill Belichick, you know he’s a coaching wizard, for sure, but slapstick humour and belly laughs are not exactly his bag.

But when Cooper discusses this on the podcast, you can practically hear the pride and the glee in his voice. Heid, assigned to chauffeur Belichick around the camp in a golf cart, decides he’s not just going to drive UNC’s head honcho, but entertain him as well. “When he told me that was his goal, I quickly told him to pick another goal. Coach Bill’s not gonna just warm up to you in a hurry.” Those were Cooper’s exact words, but seemingly, Heid proved his dad wrong. He added, “He made fun of me [Cooper] in just the right timing and Belichick got a little snicker and Heid walked off, I think he might have left camp with just high-fiving everybody as if mission accomplished,” says Cooper.

Cooper is relishing every aspect of his youngest son’s jesty action. Known for his comic timing and quick wit, seeing Heid try Belichick in the humor department is akin to passing on the family torch. Cooper reports that not only did Heid make Belichick smile, he even made him laugh. Well, mission accomplished, right? Football royalty mingling with NFL royalty, but not having an X’s and O’s conversation to talk about, but rather a kid and his ingenious intention of making someone laugh.

Heid’s unique charm is grabbing attention

When Cooper Manning speaks up about his youngest son, Heid, it’s an authentic Manning family moment, brimming with candor, humor, and a father’s affection that is deeper than the game of football. Cooper is honest and admits that, as a father, he’s had some tough conversations with Arch Manning regarding expectations and the burden of the legacy. But when speaking about Heid, the atmosphere is lightened. Cooper enjoys discussing Heid’s personality. He refers to him as the “wild card” of the family, the person who is always making everyone laugh.

“Heid is a very funny boy, and he is destined to be behind a microphone. In some fashion in his life, I think sales or some sort of comedy probably around the corner,” says Dad Manning. Cooper reports that Heid has always done his own thing, not in a renegade sort of manner, but in a way of maintaining equilibrium in the Manning home. He’s the one who reminds people that there’s more to life than football, that it is all right to have a good laugh at themselves, and that sometimes the most wonderful moments are those that don’t wind up on the highlight film.

Cooper shares that, the Mannings are equally excited about Heid’s life, whichever direction he takes. “We are proud of all our children,” Cooper says. “He can run point and distract and kind of get take away a lot of the attention that Arch gets and put it on him. And therefore, Arch can just kind of blend in. So they are great brothers.”