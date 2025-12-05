Are Caleb Nix & Bo Nix Brothers? All About Jacksonville State DB’s Family, Ethnicity & Career

Caleb Nix, a safety for Jacksonville State, has had a wild and headline-grabbing season. Tonight, everyone in the CUSA will be watching him once more. When Jax State plays Kennesaw State for the conference title at 6 p.m., the former Clemson walk-on and younger brother of NFL quarterback Bo Nix will be on the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Caleb has stacked up some crazy stats this season: 54 tackles, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries, a 45-yard scoop-and-score, a 93-yard pick-six, and another 72-yard INT return that he almost housed. Twice, he’s been named Conference Defensive Player of the Week, and he leads the entire nation in interception return yardage (191). He plays like he’s been raised on a heap of pressure and expectations. And honestly? He was.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Caleb Nix & Bo Nix Brothers?

You already know that Bo Nix’s journey was never just about him if you’ve followed him long enough, from the chaos at Auburn to the fireworks in Oregon to Denver’s surprising comeback. There is a family that literally breathes football behind every crazy fourth-quarter dash and cross-body laser throw. And at the center of it is Bo’s younger brother, Caleb Nix, who grew up following him across backyard fields and high school sidelines. Their father, former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, coached both of them, giving them a rough football upbringing that makes sense when you watch both of them go on to become successful star players.

Caleb, the kid who used to line up across from Bo and was mentored by him, has now finally developed into an athlete. “Congrats on the greatest career in AHSAA history! All-time leader in total yards (12,000 plus) and all-time leader in total touchdowns (161). Back to back state championship MVPs, Alabama state Gatorade player of the year, and in a couple weeks, he’ll be Alabama’s Mr. Football. Thanks for teaching me so much in your 5 year career 🐐#legend,” Caleb wrote in a post cheering Bo on for his success.

ADVERTISEMENT

But their trajectories weren’t quite the same. Caleb developed a defensive identity as a Clemson safety, while Bo remained on the offensive crown. Every time Bo Nix brings him up, his pride is evident, and every time Caleb puts on a production, they seem to carry forward the Nix family legacy.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

All About Jacksonville State DB’s Family, Ethnicity & Career

Caleb was born February 28, 2003, to Patrick Nix and longtime nurse Krista Nix, sliding into the family lineup three years after Bo arrived in 2000. Caleb and Bo come from a White American Christian family. At home, the coffee tables were full of playbooks, the TV was always set to college football, and dinner talks sounded like pre-snap audibles. Then came in Tez Johnson, who was born on May 18, 2002, and joined the Nix family as a teenager and became “brother” long before anybody made it official.

And that football lineage? It is insanely deep. Conrad Nix, the grandfather of Bo and Caleb, was a legendary high school coach with almost 300 victories, two state titles, and a reputation for building tough and disciplined teams. Following that template, Patrick rose to prominence at Auburn in the 1990s and went on to become a well-respected offensive genius whose career took him to Georgia Tech, Miami, Charleston Southern, and now Central High School, where he is quietly collecting championship titles and 10-win seasons.

So it’s not cliche when Caleb talks about growing up around football. Bo, Caleb, and Tez’s backyard games evolved into actual games played under Friday night lights, a 2018 Class 6A State Championship at Pinson Valley, and the moment the three brothers stepped on a field together as winners. They were carrying on the legacy their family had established long before.